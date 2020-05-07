"America & # 39; s Next Top Model,quot; winner Danielle Evans speaks after Tyra Banks' criticism of past episodes

#Roommates, earlier this week (and super randomly), the old episodes of "America & # 39; s Next Top Model,quot; started appearing on social media, specifically the episode in which the winner of "ANTM,quot; Danielle Evans faced her decision not to close her gap. Social media users have started harsh criticism of series creator Tyra Banks for his comments, and now Danielle is speaking.

Maybe it's due to the quarantine offering limited entertainment options or just people feeling more messy these days, but for some reason, a 15-year-old clip from "America's Next Top Model,quot; with Danielle Evans (who won the show)) When the panel of judges, chaired by Tyra Banks, asked her to close her gap, she began to resurface online.

Apparently, social media critics believed that Tyra was being toxic and troublesome with her comments on Danielle's half-clenched teeth. After being in the last few days, Danielle decided to add her opinion on the matter and made it clear that she would not be attacking Tyra.

In her nearly 7-minute video, she explains what happened during the filming of the episode:

“I had a goal in mind, and that goal was to get out of my hometown. To create a different and better life for me. That was it, I wasn't worried about the challenges or the things that would be set to deter me and knock me out of the game. He was so focused that he wasn't even hungry, he was hungry to get out. So, anyone and everything, the opposition that appeared to me, I was so deaf because I had a goal.

I'm giving you guys behind the scenes. (The dentist) kept asking me if I wanted to close my gap. Nah, bruh. Super cool, I'm super confident with my gap. Of course, like any other child, I would be lying to you if I said I grew up loving my long neck, my jaw, and my gap. I did not do it. I hated everything. I used to cry and ask my mother for braces. We couldn't afford braces. What did my mother tell me? She reminded me that my two grandmothers whom I absolutely adored had gaps. They are queens. "You are like your grandmothers."

Danielle continued, adding that once she returned from the dentist she realized that the production decided to make a story out of her refusal to close her gap:

"… Tyra looks off-camera directly into production, which neither of you ever sees. I look off-camera directly into production, and (producer) Ken Mock gives me one of these (shrugs). At the time, I knew what was going on. I knew it was basically set up and they didn't tell me that Tyra wants me to close my gap to make it good for television.

At the time, Danielle, 19 and 20, stood there realizing it was my one-way ticket on this side, or keeping my gap on this side and going back to Little Rock, Arkansas. What do you think I'm going to choose, fam? "

As of now, Tyra has not addressed new reviews from previous episodes of "ANTM,quot;.

