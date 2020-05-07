AMC Studios Signs Deals with Rolin Jones, Gina Mingacci and Ray McKinnon – Up News Info

AMC Studios is doubling overall deals – amazing deals with Perry Mason executive producer Rolin Jones, Killing Eva executive producer Gina Mingacci and Rectify creator Ray McKinnon.

This builds on previous general offerings, including Fear of the living dead Colman Domingo star and arrives when the company seeks to increase its production arm.

All three have previously worked with AMC Networks; Mingacci, who was previously vice president, development and current programming at BBC America, at Killing EvaJones on pilot Knifeman and McKinnon on SundanceTV Rectify.

Jones returns to the AMC fold, where he previously was under general agreement, before moving to 20th Century Fox and Fox 21.

The deal with Mingacci is interesting given that it marks one of the first times that a current executive at a British production company, in this case Killing Eva Producer Sid Gentle Films: reached a general agreement with a US studio. USA while still working in independent cinema.

The trio will develop and produce series for the AMC Networks Entertainment Group, as well as third parties.

Jones was the co-creator / showrunner of the upcoming HBO Perry Mason and the executive producer / showrunner from the first season of The Exorcist for Fox has written and produced for Friday night lights, weeds and Boardwalk Empire. He is represented by Tara Kole of Gang, Tire, Ramer, & Brown, Inc and Larry Shuman of the Shuman Company.

Mingacci joined Sid Gentle Films as an executive producer in June 2018, where she works on Sid's film and television slate and currently serves as an executive producer in seasons two, three and four of Kill Eva.

McKinnon created and was a showrunner on Rectify, which lasted four seasons before ending in 2016. He is also an actor and has starred Mayans M.C., Fear The Walking Dead and James Mangold Ford v Ferrari.

"Our writers and producers are at the center of everything we do and achieve, and I couldn't be happier to welcome this hugely talented triumvirate (back) to AMC Networks," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks & # 39; Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. Rolin, Gina and Ray are exceptional. I hope I can make incredible television with these brilliant humans, all of whom are incapable of doing anything other than something special. "

"If AMC were a part of the body, they would be Carlos Vela's left foot," Jones said. “For the next two years, I hope to be his sock, shin guard, and heel. Grateful and excited to be of service to the excellent team they have assembled. "

"Sarah and her team are some of the bravest, most creative and passionate executives out there and are never afraid to take risks, especially with fresh voices and emerging talent," added Mingacci. "I feel fortunate to continue my relationship with them in this exciting new way."

"As it is a bit late for me to realistically consider a career change, I am more than excited, just below the insane, to return to the makeup business with Sarah Barnett and all the people at AMC," said McKinnon. "They embraced my particular inclination once before with Rectify it played a big part in my decision, and hopefully theirs, to have another chance. It is almost impossible to collaborate with someone who does not really understand what they are looking for. Sarah did it and she does it, and it's hard to put value on it. I feel very lucky. Given the times we are inside, it is difficult not to be moved, inspired and horrified to pick up the pen again. I can only hope for a full well. ”