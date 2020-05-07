Amazon Prime "Regular Heroes" Hold Alicia Keys Hosting Premiere – Up News Info

The contributions and personal sacrifices of people who go above and beyond to support their communities during the COVID-19 crisis is the subject of a new Amazon Prime series.

Regular heroes It is the title of an eight episode docuserie that highlights ordinary people who are having an impact. The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia on Friday, May 8. New episodes of Regular heroes It will be available every Friday. The series will premiere in all other Amazon Prime Video territories on May 12.

In addition to highlighting the tireless work of the heroes and expanding their efforts in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago and Seattle, among others, the series will offer support and assistance with donations of goods and services. and more so that they can continue to pay for it and help their communities.

Amazon



In the first episode of Regular heroes, Singer Alicia Keys will help illuminate Trevor Henry, Burnell Cotlon, and Athena Hayley as each makes personal sacrifices for their families and communities. Also, the new Keys song, Nice job, will be featured in the series. Subsequent episodes with additional talent and heroes will be announced at a later date.

"This show is Amazzziinngg," said Keys. "So pure and genuine! I'm glad to know that this series will not only provide support, but also put a face on amazing people like Trevor, Burnell, and Hayley. They're the ones we applaud every night at 7 PM in New York. These are the heroes. And I am very honored to celebrate them. "

“We are very proud to celebrate the people who are doing so much to transform the lives of people in their communities. This show is inspired by people who give so much to others every day of the year, but even more during this challenging time. They are true role models and we can't wait to share their stories with Prime Video customers everywhere, "said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios.

Regular heroes It is produced by Amazon Studios in association with Philymack, TyTy & Jay Brown Productions and MGM's Big Fish Entertainment. Philip McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Laurence "Jay" Brown, Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D & # 39; Agostino and Jordana Starr are executive producers.