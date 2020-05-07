Amazon carries out "small fires everywhere" for key international markets – Up News Info

Amazon Prime Video has tackled dramatic series Little fires everywhere, protagonist and executive producer of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and will launch the show in international markets such as Europe, Latin America, Canada and Australia.

Based on Celeste Ng's bestseller in 2017, Little fires everywhere follow the intertwined destinies of Richardson's perfect family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who change their lives.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar (Unexpected, casual life) is a creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Disney Television Studios handles international rights and reached an agreement with Amazon.

Hulu released the show in the United States in March. Amazon has all the territories except the USA. India, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and China.

In a joint statement, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington said, "We at Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street are delighted that Amazon is the primary international home for Little fires everywhere. Jen Salke and the Amazon team have shared our passion for this spectacular story from the beginning, making it the perfect home for audiences around the world. "

"Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington led Little fires everywhere both as talented producers with their production companies Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, and as featured actors, "said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios." Together with Liz Tigelaar, they have created the kind of exciting and exclusive TV content that our clients love, making it the perfect title for Prime Video viewers around the world. There is a feverish expectation for this series of fans of the best-selling novel, which is why we are delighted to make it available to Prime members.