Alan Poul on how the jazz drama found its original beat – Up News Info

Glen Ballard, best known for co-writing Michael Jackson The man in the mirror and producing Alanis Morissette Small jagged pill entered Alan Poul's office in 2013 and told the Six feet below and Tales from the city Executive producer who wanted to put on a show about a jazz club in contemporary Paris.

Six years later, that show, The Eddy will premiere on Netflix.

"It was a very unusual genesis," Poul tells Up News Info. “Glen left me with a CD of a dozen songs. I listened to them and they left me speechless. Half of those songs are in the first season of The whirlpool. "

Subsequently, Poul went to see the band that Ballard put together, in places like The No Name in Fairfax several times and one of those brought Damien Chazelle, whose role Lash premiered at Sundance but had not yet been released in theaters.

"I feel like my time was the biggest stroke of luck," says Poul. Damien was clearly an emerging and brilliant filmmaker who had an extraordinary affinity for jazz and was partially raised in Paris. It has remained a loyal partner in this for six years. ”

Launching on May 8, the eight-episode multilingual series takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern Paris. André Holland plays Elliot Udo, a jazz pianist once held in New York, who is now the co-owner of The Eddy club, where he runs the house band led by lead singer and girlfriend Maja, over and over. by Joanna Kulig.

Netflix



As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid, played by Tahar Rahim, may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to surface that have also been hidden from Farid's wife, played Amira. for Leïla Bekhti, and when Elliot is concerned. Teen daughter Julie, played by Amandla Stenberg, suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, her personal and professional world quickly falling apart as she confronts her past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him.

Written by Its dark materials Writer Jack Thorne, when Netflix joined, the broadcaster was in the midst of a global drama and leaned towards the international nature of the project. "They did not care if it was more in French than in English, they wanted more languages, more international influences, that it was music to our ears and it was as we had always imagined it," he says.

Linguistic balance was intended to maintain a sense of authenticity. “We wanted to feel that the characters could express themselves in whatever language they had at their disposal. We had a bit of improvisation and when rehearsing a scene the script might indicate that a line was in English and French and we would confuse it. He kept a feeling of spontaneity alive on set. It helps create the feeling that everything is a little loose, like jazz is. "

Portraying music on television can be tricky. Poul says that to deal with this, they built the club so that it could also function as a place to record live sound from the band. The band Eddy was made up of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes, and many of them had never been on screen before. “Glen insisted that the band had to be chosen with brilliant musicians, even though they were going to be characters in the story, they had to reach a very high level in musicality. That was a great challenge, "he adds.

Netflix



Holland leads the cast after featured performances in Oscar-winning film Moonlight and the drama directed by Steven Soderbergh from Cinemax The knick. "It is not a secret that Andre is one of the great actors working in the United States today, and people who work with actors know this." I hope this gives him a chance to shine in the spotlight because he's been working at a very high level for years and it was very exciting to be able to put him at the center of the show. "

The series, which also stars Melissa George, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay, Tchéky Karyo and rapper Sopico, was directed by Chazelle, directed by Chazelle, who directed the opening two episodes, Houda Benyamina, Laïla Marrakchi and Poul, who directed the final. two episodes

Poul says: "We encourage each of our directors to go in their own direction, Damian established some principles of style, but within that style of hand, vérité, improviser, each director was encouraged to express his own personality, which was not it's the way it's always in the series. "

This made sense, particularly since it was filmed in Paris. “In France, the director's sense of being the author of the film, of the episode, is so deeply rooted in the culture and with the teams, that it is very natural for each director to take the program in the direction they want to go. ," he adds.

"I hope people will see this and say that it is unlike anything they have seen on television. I have had enough of that reaction to feel very pleased that we have managed to do something original, which is becoming increasingly difficult to do. in this oversaturated landscape, "says Poul.

While The news room executive producer was finishing The whirlpool, he was also supervising HBO pilot Max Vice President of Tokyo, starring Ansel Elgort as an American journalist who joins the Tokyo Vice Presidency squad to reveal corruption.

"I was cutting my last two episodes (from The whirlpool) in Paris while we were launching Tokyo Vice and then I left Paris to go to a location finder to Tokyo and I went back to Paris to hack and then I went back to Tokyo. I finished my long distance editing and mixing of sound from the post-production facility in Tokyo with my French partners. I was scared but it's amazing what you can do now, "he says.

Shooting of Vice President of Tokyo, which is based on Jake Adelstein's 2009 memoir directed by Michael Mann, was later caught as the worldwide shutdown of COVID-19. "We had filmed six days of an 18-day pilot session and we closed and came back."

Vice President of Tokyo It is one of a series of projects Poul, and his Boku Films banner, are working with Endeavor Content after reaching an exclusive general agreement with the company last year. He says the shutdown of production has allowed him to focus on further development. "It was a great move and luckily I met everyone there The whirlpool prepare. It means that now I can develop, having a house there now allows me to advance to a higher level in terms of development and multiple projects. ”

Poul will return to Tokyo sometime to finish the HBO Max project. However, he says he "can't even guess" when it will be. But she added: "Courtesy of this pandemic, this is the longest time I have been able to live in Los Angeles with my husband in over two years. There are always things you can be thankful for during this pandemic."