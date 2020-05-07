AI app: researchers develop an AI app to track food stocks during the COVID-19 outbreak – Latest news

A novel artificial intelligence (AI) -based food monitoring smartphone app can help households better track their food stocks in the refrigerator and closet during the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists say, including those from India. The outbreak has completely changed the food buying habits of most people, from storing food in the first weeks of the crisis to shopping less often, at different times and in different ways, according to researchers at the University of Essex in the United Kingdom.

However, these changes have also meant that households are at risk for more food waste as they adjust to new shopping routines, they said.

Using AI, the app & # 39; nosh & # 39; It allows users to track the expiration date of food along with their shopping and food waste habits, allowing them to make an informed decision about which items to buy.

Users can plan their in-app purchases before going out to buy the items, the researchers said, including Suman Saha from the University of Engineering and Administration (UEM) in Kolkata, and programming enthusiast Lakshya Gupta.

Users can also get recipe tips on stored items so they can be used better before they expire.

"When the COVID-19 crisis started, we were not different from those affected by the pandemic," said Somdip Dey, who collaborated with Anupam Ghosal on the project.



"Everyone started buying too much food because they wanted to isolate themselves and practice social distancing. However, the biggest problem they faced was managing a lot of food in the refrigerator, especially those with short expiration dates," said Dey.

With no app available on the market to make it easier for households to remember food expiration dates while effectively managing their food supplies and tracking shopping habits, the Essex team along with their colleagues in India decided develop one.

"At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic there was uncertainty about supplies and people started to panic to buy food and other necessary items," said Ghosal.

Stores started to run out and people started consuming excessively. Due to lack of management, a large amount of food was wasted every day, which could have fed someone in need, the researchers said.

"We clearly realized the lack of management of food resources, so we came up with the application & # 39; nosh & # 39 ;, the solution to the food problem during the pandemic," added Ghosal.