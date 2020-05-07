Afghan War Victims Report: May 2020

The following report compiles all the significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters across Afghanistan for the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm victim information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty numbers, but in most cases The Times cannot independently verify them. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.

[Read the Victims of Afghan War Report from previous weeks.]

1-7 May 2020

At least 39 pro-government forces and four civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the past week. The deadliest attack took place in Balkh province, where the Taliban attacked the police headquarters and the district governor's office in the Zari district, killing at least 14 security forces, including nine soldiers and five members of the pro-government militia. Another 20 security forces were wounded in the battle. In Helmand province, a Taliban vehicle laden with explosives attacked a military base in the Yakhchal area of ​​Grishk district, killing 10 members of the pro-government militia and one soldier. Another 10 militia members and three soldiers were injured in the blast, and most of the base and equipment were destroyed.