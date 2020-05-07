Afghan War Victims Report: May 2020

The following report compiles all the significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters across Afghanistan for the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm victim information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty numbers, but in most cases The Times cannot independently verify them. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.
1-7 May 2020
At least 39 pro-government forces and four civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the past week. The deadliest attack took place in Balkh province, where the Taliban attacked the police headquarters and the district governor's office in the Zari district, killing at least 14 security forces, including nine soldiers and five members of the pro-government militia. Another 20 security forces were wounded in the battle. In Helmand province, a Taliban vehicle laden with explosives attacked a military base in the Yakhchal area of Grishk district, killing 10 members of the pro-government militia and one soldier. Another 10 militia members and three soldiers were injured in the blast, and most of the base and equipment were destroyed.
May 6 Helmand province: a police officer assassinated
The Taliban opened fire on a police officer who was shopping in the first police district of Lashkar Gah, the capital of the province. He later died while being transferred to the hospital.
May 5, Helmand province: three policemen killed
A vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the Narimanda area of the Nadali district, killing two policemen. Another officer died when the Taliban opened fire on police officers after the explosion.
May 4, Helmand province: 11 security forces killed
An explosive-laden Taliban vehicle attacked a military base in the Yakhchal area of Grishk district, killing 10 members of the pro-government militia and one soldier. Another 10 militia members and three soldiers were injured in the blast, and most of the base and equipment were destroyed.
May 4 Kandahar province: a police officer assassinated
Unknown policemen shot and killed a female police officer in the province's capital Kandahar city before the attackers managed to escape the area.
May 3 Herat Province: two security forces killed
Two members of the National Security Directorate, Afghanistan's intelligence agency, were shot dead near the governor's office in the center of the Ghoryan district. The attackers managed to escape from the area.
May 2 Herat Province: a security force assassinated
One police officer was shot dead and another was wounded by unknown gunmen in the 12th Police District of Herat City, the provincial capital. The attackers managed to escape the scene.
May 2 Kandahar Province: a police officer assassinated
A bomb planted in a store in the 12th Police District of Kandahar City, the provincial capital, detonated as police officers were shopping in the area, killing one officer and injuring another.
May 2 Paktia Province: two security forces killed
The Taliban attacked security posts in the Anzargi Kandaw area of the Patan district, killing two members of the pro-government militia and injuring three others. Local authorities claimed that two Taliban militants were killed and seven others were wounded.
May 2 Laghman Province: three civilians killed
An explosives-laden motorcycle detonated in front of the provincial prison in Mitarlam, the provincial capital, killing three civilians and injuring four security forces, including the prison chief.
May 1 Balkh Province: 14 security forces and one civilian killed
The Taliban attacked the police headquarters and the district governor's office in the Zari district, killing nine soldiers and five members of the pro-government militia. Another 20 security forces were wounded in the battle. Afghan air forces bombed Taliban positions after the attack, forcing insurgents to withdraw from the area. While fleeing, the Taliban tried to break into the houses to hide from air support, killing a civilian who refused to open their door.
May 1 Logar Province: three soldiers killed
The Taliban attacked the center of the Baraki Barak district, killing three soldiers and injuring two others. Local authorities claimed that 10 other Taliban fighters were killed in the battle.
The following New York Times reporters contributed to the reports: Mujib Mashal from Kabul, Najim Rahim from Kunduz and Taimoor Shah from Kandahar.