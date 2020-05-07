Adele's former coach defends her from allegations of fatophobia

AdeleThe former coach is turning the tables on her critics.

Just a day ago, the world-famous singer took to social media with a rare Instagram post honoring her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. "Thanks for the birthday love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time," she captioned a photo of herself standing outside in front of a giant crown. "I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our 2020 angels, goodbye, thank you x."

However, it wasn't so much the milestone that fans focused on, but rather how the star looked. The sighting generated headlines about the artist's weight loss and a mix of reactions and comments about her physical appearance. While many showered her with compliments, others recalled in comments that she has always been beautiful in any size. Others also expressed disappointment, alleging that she had lost weight to conform to social standards.

Thursday coach Pete Geracimo He took to Instagram to defend his famous ex-client and share an insight into his wellness journey. "As Adele's former personal trainer in London, it is discouraging to read negative comments and allegations of fat phobia that question the authenticity of her incredible weight loss," he began.