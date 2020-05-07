Adele's former coach defends her from allegations of fatophobia

AdeleThe former coach is turning the tables on her critics.
Just a day ago, the world-famous singer took to social media with a rare Instagram post honoring her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. "Thanks for the birthday love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time," she captioned a photo of herself standing outside in front of a giant crown. "I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our 2020 angels, goodbye, thank you x."
However, it wasn't so much the milestone that fans focused on, but rather how the star looked. The sighting generated headlines about the artist's weight loss and a mix of reactions and comments about her physical appearance. While many showered her with compliments, others recalled in comments that she has always been beautiful in any size. Others also expressed disappointment, alleging that she had lost weight to conform to social standards.
Thursday coach Pete Geracimo He took to Instagram to defend his famous ex-client and share an insight into his wellness journey. "As Adele's former personal trainer in London, it is discouraging to read negative comments and allegations of fat phobia that question the authenticity of her incredible weight loss," he began.
"In my personal experience of working with her through many ups and downs, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice speak." , or should I say sing! He never pretended to be something he was not. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! "
Geracimo continued: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting healthy. Especially after pregnancy and after surgery. When the 25s fell and the tour was announced, we had to prepare for a strenuous 13-month program. At that time, she was encouraged to train and made better eating choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people noticed. Her body transformation was splashed across the media. it generated was amazing. "
"Since moving to Los Angeles, it has been well documented that she has undergone some difficult personal changes," she wrote, referring to her divorce from her ex-husband. Simon Konecki. "It's natural that with the change a new sense of identity and wanting to be your best possible version will emerge. She adopted better eating habits and committed to her physical condition and 'she's sweating'! She couldn't be Proud or happy for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, advertising or to be a role model, she is doing it for herself and for (your son) Angelo"
"I hope people appreciate the hard work Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit of herself and her family only," Geracimo wrote as he finished his message. "He didn't lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She hasn't changed from the Adele with whom we grew up. " and I have loved. There's a little less of it for everyone. "
And, nearly five years after her last album, she fueled the continuing rumors about Adele's impending return to music. "Just think, now that she's fitter and more fabulous," he wrote, "I could go back on tour! WIN-WIN!"
%MINIFYHTMLaa85d06620845cc9327fa6da7d0febaa15%