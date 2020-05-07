Adele defended by personal trainer in the middle of a violent weight loss reaction

Instagram

Pete Geracimo, who helped hitmaker & # 39; Chasing Pavements & # 39; During her weight loss journey, she comes to the singer's defense as she faces criticism online.

AdeleThe personal trainer has criticized the trolls for suggesting that the singer's surprising weight loss has to do with album sales and continued success.

The hit maker "Hello" posted a photo of his new look on social media earlier this week and, among all the congratulations, there were some sarcastic comments about the motivation behind the weight loss, and some trolls hinted that Adele felt the need. from losing weight to listening to music. Industry stereotypes.

Pete Geracimo, the London-based coach who helped motivate Adele at the beginning of her weight loss journey, has now responded, admitting she is discouraged by all the negative comments and "fat phobia accusations that question the authenticity of his incredible weight loss. "

"In my personal experience of working with her through many ups and downs, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms," ​​writes Pete. "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about keeping her healthy. Especially after pregnancy and after surgery."

"When (album) 25 fell and the tour was announced, we had to prepare for a grueling 13-month program. At that time, he was encouraged to train and made better eating choices. As a result, he lost considerable weight and people became He tells. The transformation of his body was splashed in all the media. The attention he generated was amazing. "

"Since moving to Los Angeles, it has been well documented that she has undergone some difficult personal changes. It is natural that with the change a new sense of herself and of wanting to be her best possible version will emerge. She adopted better eating habits and committed to her physical condition … I couldn't be more proud or happier for her! "

"This metamorphosis is not for album sales, advertising or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for (her son) Angelo."

The changes Geracimo refers to include her marriage separated from her husband Simon Konecki and his subsequent divorce.

"I hope people appreciate the hard work Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit of herself and her family only," adds the coach. "He didn't lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She hasn't changed from the Adele with whom we grew up. " and I have loved. There's a little less of it for everyone. "