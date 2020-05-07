Addison flavor canceled due to coronavirus pandemic; Residents encouraged to dine out – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The town of Addison announced on Wednesday, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Taste Addison 2020, originally scheduled for May 29-31, has been canceled.

Although the city considered alternative dates for the event, due to the uncertainty surrounding restrictions on large-scale meetings, it has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's festival.

The Department of Special Events is working to come to terms with reserved national musical acts to reschedule performances for next year's event.

Taste Addison 2021 is slated to begin June 4, 2021 at Addison Circle Park.

"This is the first time that Addison has had to cancel an entire festival," said Jasmine Lee, Addison's Director of Special Events. "However, the safety of our guests and everyone involved is our top priority."

Taste Addison tickets have already been automatically refunded to the credit card used to make the purchase; No action is required from the ticket buyer.

The Addison taste started in 1993.

"Although visitors will not be able to try the Addison restaurants at Taste Addison, we still encourage everyone to dine or leave Addison restaurants," said Lee.

A list of Addison's restaurants can be found here.

For additional information on Taste Addison, click here.