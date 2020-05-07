Actresses who made their debut with Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the industry right now. His filmography has several box office hits. For actresses, it has always been a big problem making her debut with him. After Maine Pyar Kiya, in which he paired off Bhagyashree, Salman starred in front of four debutants in 1991.

So we take a look at all the actresses, who made it to the big screen for the first time with the superstar.

Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)