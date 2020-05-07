Abusive ex-Anna Nicole Smith shot dead in South Carolina

Instagram

Mark Hatten, who was sentenced to almost 7 years in prison for threatening and harassing the late actress, died after a violent altercation in South Carolina.

Anna Nicole SmithThe abusive ex-boyfriend was killed in a shooting in South Carolina.

Mark Hatten, who spent time behind bars for threatening the late model and actress and assaulting her neighbor, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 during an altercation with another man in Greeleyville, according to TMZ.

Hatten and Anna Nicole dated in early 2000 and when she broke off relationships he allegedly confronted her with a knife at her home and continued to stalk Smith for two years, according to his testimony in 2002.

He assaulted his neighbor when the man asked Hatten to vacate his property.

He was convicted of making criminal threats against Smith and attacking his neighbor and sentenced to almost seven years in prison.

It is unknown what led to the altercation that cost him his life.