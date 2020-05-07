A travel nurse working with coronavirus patients: "it's devastating"

Marking How work is changing during the covid-19 pandemic.

Work is changing, probably forever, as are ideas about what work counts. Marking is a series where we talk to workers of all kinds about a single day in their lives.

Dana's alarm sounds at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, at his home, a short-term rental in Minnesota. It is the morning of his third scheduled shift of five that week; she puts off the alarm and doesn't get out of bed until 5:25. After washing her face and brushing her teeth, she puts her hair into the low bun she prefers. It fits under the surgical cap that you wear all day at work, to prevent particles in the air from accumulating. Once they walk the dog and make coffee, she takes her lunch and some snacks, along with some water. Later he tells me that he doesn't even know why he bothers with coffee most of the time. Over the course of her shifts at a covid-19 designated hospital in the Twin Cities, which lasts between ten and twelve hours, she really only takes a few sips.

As a travel nurse, Dana is used to reshaping her life every few months. But adjusting to pandemic care can be exhausting, even for someone who has been practicing emergency medicine for years. Dana was finishing a job at a hospital in Louisiana when the state registered her first batch of covid-19 cases. That contract ended on April 6. Weighing a set of internal variables, he decided to take his next eight-week period here. She is always proud to be working as a nurse and appreciates that the profession has been valued in recent months. "I used to get comments like," It should be nice to sit and do paperwork all day, "she says. But she has no illusions about why she's making so much more money than in the past." It's what the military is getting. she says. "In case they die."

The daily trip from Dana's temporary accommodation to the hospital is about twenty minutes. She lives in a house divided into two apartments, both currently occupied by nurses. Dana, in her early 30s, has been a travel nurse for nearly a decade, working on short-term contracts in emergency rooms in 20 different cities and states. She likes work. It's worth it, and you've been able to see a lot of the country. You can save a lot of savings if you are flexible and interested in getting around.

Before St. Paul, Dana was in a hospital on the outskirts of New Orleans; Before that, it was Detroit. A few weeks ago, she took a two-month contract to work at one of the only Twin Cities health centers that specifically cater to patients who tested positive for covid-19, a majestic brick building that is nearly a century old. and was last used as a hospital in 1989.

"They don't want to expose more nurses than necessary," says Dana. "If you've already been exposed, you could continue to expose yourself." Her weekly salary here is about two and a half times more than she earned in previous jobs, about the same as nurses who receive a risk payment in New York take home. It is very good money, calculated for the highest risk. Dana has three pairs of shoes: one she wears only on the hospital floor, one she regularly disinfects for walking and walking, and one she keeps in her temporary home. He claims that caring for these patients is the most difficult thing he has ever done in the course of his career.

Dana checks in at the hospital at 6:49 a.m. It will leave 11 hours later with half an hour for lunch. In the locker room, he puts on a medical uniform and work shoes that he says he'll throw away when his eight-week period ends here. At the moment, there are two floors reserved for ICU patients, most of them with ventilators, and three for covid-19 patients who are doing quite well. Dana says it's a good sign that there's more of the latter than the former, right now.

About half of his current colleagues are from out of state. The others are local nurses who bear the highest risk. The Dana healthcare system is working for many employees as most of the procedures and surgeries have been canceled in the past few months. Nurses who qualified to work at this covid-19 hospital, those with ICU or emergency experience, were offered risk pay to meet this particular need.

Yesterday, one of Dana's patients had been transferred from the ICU to the lower floors, where he could have been discharged. He had hoped to start the morning working with new patients, helping on the admission floor. But now is Wednesday and "today is a new day," she says. She begins her morning with a quick response call; Your patient has worsened. The team that specializes in resuscitating patients moves and takes him back to the ICU, where he is in a unit close to his wife. The couples' daughter asks for an update. Dana and a colleague talk to her on the phone about her family's condition. "They are all very different," when it comes to the progression of this disease, says Dana. "The patients are very delicate."

A patient is fighting against a ventilator. The level of sedation needs to be repaired. Dana spends three hours in the room making sure her vital signs are stable. During the morning the phones will not stop ringing. Nurses request medications for their patients; the floor needs more IV drops, more sedative medications. Today there is a shortage of intravenous tubes, later in the week there will be a shortage of ventilation filters, which means that intravenous pumps cannot be placed outside the patient's room. Every time a machine beeps, Dana must wear her N95 mask, washable insulating gown, gloves, and face shield. She is very careful with gloves. Often when Dana is treating or admitting a patient, she writes the supplies on a whiteboard and places it on the bedroom window so other nurses can get what she needs from outside.

In the afternoon, a patient's daughter wants Zoom with her parents, who are still in adjacent rooms in the ICU. Dana waits outside the rooms to disinfect the iPad between visits. The woman spends almost an hour talking to her mother, and when she is ready to speak to her father, she plays with her grandchildren. They tell him who is looking at the dogs and how happy they are to see him open his eyes. Dana cries a little, listening to them through the wall: "I couldn't imagine having this conversation with my parents and keeping my composure," she says. The next day, Dana will comfort the daughter when she blames the excitement of the call for a sudden deterioration in her father's health.

At 4:00 it is time for lunch. Dana never drank that water, so she drinks it now, sitting quietly for about half an hour. When he returns, he finds that one of his first patients, stable all day, had become hypoxic, a dangerous condition in which not enough oxygen is circulating in the blood. He also has a fever. Dana and her colleagues pack it on ice and watch it slowly improve. Around 7:15, Dana leaves her patient's room and begins to remove her gown and shield, but a piece of machinery is fired. She backs up and addresses the low blood pressure that triggered the alert. He stays to update the night nurse and speak to the physician's assistant. By the time she dials 7:40.

Dana had originally wanted to stay in New Orleans; she was working in a hospital there when the city reported her first positive tests for covid-19. But none of the hospitals returned it. They had offered him positions in New York, but seeing how teams were established And upon learning of the equipment shortage, she wasn't entirely sure she was ready for it. At least Minnesota has a strong union presence; Like California, another popular destination for travel nurses, state law requires how many patients a single provider can see. Which is not to say that this work is not gutting: "It is devastating," says Dana. "You saw someone completely fine a week ago, and now they are on life support."

After she is done, Dana walks to her car. He wearily opens Facebook once he's in the driver's seat, mostly out of habit, but all he sees is about people protesting the state closings. "I can't take any more of that," she says. She listens to a podcast about real crimes on her way home instead of the news. After disinfecting her shoes and everything she has brought home with her, Dana takes the dog for a walk and washes her hair, which is a chore, but necessary every night that she has no turn. Like most nights he works, he watches something pointless on television to calm his nerves. It's just after 10:00 and she hopes to fall asleep soon.

