A series of National Treasure Disney Plus is in development

A National Treasure The television series for Disney Plus is now in development, said producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Collider in an interview today. Bruckheimer also reiterated that a new National Treasure the film was in progress, although that was first reported in January.

Bruckheimer was light on the details of the Disney Plus show, but said "it's the same concept but a young cast." It is unclear if Nicolas Cage will reprise his role as Benjamin Franklin Gates in the Disney Plus series in any way. The new theatrical film would have the same cast as the first two films, Bruckheimer said.

Both of them National Treasure The Disney Plus show and third movie also appear to be in the early stages of development, according to Bruckheimer's comments. "The film version is being written right now, and the television version is in the works," he said. "We have a pilot script made and we have a summary of future episodes."

The new potential National Treasure The series is another of the existing Disney franchises that the company has tapped for Disney Plus shows. There are also multiple Star Wars projects in progress, including a series on Obi-Wan Kenobi, one on Cassian Andor, another directed by Leslye Headland, and a second season of The Mandalorianas well as multiple Marvel series including the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.