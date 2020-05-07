A revolutionary new coronavirus drug could be ready this summer – BGR

The researchers are developing antibody-based medications that could cure patients with COVID-19.

A company now says the first monoclonal antibody drug may be ready in late summer.

The therapy is based on the same principle as plasma transfusions from donors who have survived a new coronavirus infection.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The two things that make the new coronavirus so dangerous are its incredible spread and lack of medications to treat COVID-19. That is why facial masks and social distancing measures are so important, and will still be necessary after the regions begin to open up their economies. The virus will not disappear once the peak has passed and the curve has flattened. It will continue to persist and major outbreaks will still be possible. However, we are improving in the treatment of the virus that a few months ago, and the more time that passes the closer we will be to a vaccine.

Remdesivir will become a standard therapy for COVID-19, a drug that has been found to reduce recovery time in some patients. However, the drug will not reduce mortality rates and cannot prevent infection. That's what a vaccine could deliver, assuming at least one drug ends up working with more than 115 candidates currently in development. But we still have a long wait before a vaccine becomes widely available, so it's good that the first drugs capable of treating COVID-19 can be here as early as this summer.

Doctors who are fighting the virus have been throwing all kinds of chemicals into the infection, trying to decrease its ability to reproduce and prevent an excessive immune response that could kill the patient. That is why medications like remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, and many others have been tested in patients. These are drugs that were developed for other diseases, but could work for COVID-19 as well.

But scientists are also working on a new type of drug that will specifically target the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And it's all based on a COVID-19 therapy that has been shown to work in a variety of cases.

Several countries have been trying to cure the new disease with the help of plasma transfusions from patients with COVID-19 who have beaten the virus. Your plasma may contain high doses of antibodies that give people some form of immunity against reinfection, although it is unclear how long the immunity lasts. But the antibodies can also help patients with severe cases of COVID-19. We have seen a lot of anecdotal evidence from hospitals in the United States that have been conducting plasma tests, suggesting that the technique from 100 years ago works.

%MINIFYHTML0430d9c1467a63eae9899f801ea661f914%

The problem with plasma therapy is that you need donors, which means that it will be very difficult to meet demand. Besides that, only some antibodies could work. Fortunately, researchers are now trying to clone the most effective antibodies and create new drugs that work the same way without the need for plasma transfusions. If it works, hospitals would have an effective drug that could treat large numbers of patients with COVID-19 until the first vaccines arrive.

The concept is not exactly new. Called monoclonal antibody therapy, it has been used to treat other medical conditions, including forms of cancer, HIV, asthma, lupus, and multiple sclerosis. At least five teams from the USA USA They are working on antibody medications, CNN reports. The list includes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vanderbilt, Lilly Pharmaceuticals, Distributed Bio, and Rockefeller University in New York City. Of these, Regeneron hopes to have a treatment ready by the end of the summer.

Researchers have been studying thousands of antibodies to find the best ones and then clone them for the new drug. "We generate thousands of (antibodies) and then select the most potent and potent ones to become a cocktail of antibodies," said Regeneron President Dr. George Yancopoulos. The company expects to start human trials next month. If all goes well, hundreds of thousands of doses of your new drug may be available by the end of the summer.

Separately, Vanderbilt expects its drug to be ready in the first quarter of 2021. A report from Korea said a few weeks ago that researchers there are also working on antibody-based drugs, with the goal of having them ready by next year.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock