A foray into Venezuela, straight from Hollywood

"We are not retired military," he published. "We are risk mitigation in active service."

Mr. Goudreau's interest in Venezuela began in 2019, while working security at a concert on the Venezuelan-Colombian border in support of Mr. Guaidó. Soon, Mr. Goudreau began working with Cliver Alcalá, a former Venezuelan general who had publicly turned against Mr. Maduro, to train a small group of camp-based military defectors in Colombia, according to another military trainer who was there.