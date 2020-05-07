A foray into Venezuela, straight from Hollywood

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – A disenchanted band of Venezuelan politicians and military defectors met in secret last year to plan the overthrow of Venezuela's authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro. They determined that they would need four tools to succeed: men, money, a plan, and guts.
Jordan G. Goudreau, a United States citizen and former green beret, would be the bravest. At least, that's one version of the story.
Over the weekend, a group of self-declared freedom fighters set sail from Colombia to Venezuela on a mission apparently hatched by Mr. Goudreau to overthrow the Venezuelan government. The operation failed miserably and the authorities arrested the men. Eight of the rebels were killed. Two Americans, former members of the US Army Special Forces. USA, have been arrested.
But the figure that emerged as the central character in what an official described as something From a Hollywood script, there is Mr. Goudreau, 43, who was not on the mission.
Maduro's government has blamed the attack on the United States government, which has denied a connection to Goudreau or his Florida-based security company SilverCorp. The company claims that it had signed a $ 220 million agreement with the Venezuelan opposition to help expel Mr. Maduro.
Goudreau, who boasted of his involvement in the attack on Twitter and YouTube, has become an international curiosity, with observers from around the world wondering what a decorated soldier who served on multiple tours of Iraq and Afghanistan leading a foreign insurrection was doing. .
"We always understood that he was a strong man who had won many awards," said Hernán Alemán, a Venezuelan lawmaker who said he helped raise money for the plot. "We needed someone who had that kind of courage."
Over the past year, Mr. Goudreau, who was born in Canada but has U.S. citizenship, helped craft a bold plan to deport Mr. Maduro, a leader widely known for overseeing his country's economic downturn, and for imprisoning and torturing to those who cross it. .
The plan was called "Operation Gedeon,quot;. In the end, there were only two boats with 60 men who would storm the capital and capture Maduro. Mr. Goudreau then said that his men He threw up all the way and almost ran out of gas as they headed toward Venezuela.
Thirteen of the men were arrested, including the two United States citizens, both former Green Berets said to have been recruited by Mr. Goudreau.
State television released photos of the alleged inmates, face down on the sidewalk. "They were playing Rambo," said Maduro, who used the failed attack to project national force.
In an interrogation video released by the Venezuelan government, Luke Denman, one of the captured Green Berets, said that "he was helping Venezuelans regain control of their country,quot; and that he was expected to pay between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000. for your efforts.
German, the Venezuelan lawmaker, said Goudreau did not participate in the raid because coronavirus-related border closures prevented him from traveling to Colombia to join his men. Instead, Mr. Goudreau, who lives in Florida, remained in the United States.
In Venezuela, Mr. Goudreau is seen as a street vendor selling a suicide mission to desperate Venezuelans, as well as a hero committed to the liberation of the nation.
He claimed that the attack stemmed from a multi-million dollar deal he made with the Venezuelan opposition, a group politically backed by the United States. In recent weeks, the State Department has offered $ 15 million for information leading to the arrest of Mr. Maduro.
At a press conference in Washington this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to discuss who could have financed the plot, saying the United States government was not "directly involved."
Mr. Guaidó has also denied any relationship with Mr. Goudreau. But one of his advisers, J.J. Rendón told the New York Times that Guaidó had made an agreement with Goudreau last October. The deal was short-lived, Mr. Rendón said, and the opposition terminated it days after it was signed. Mr. Rendón said it was not clear why Mr. Goudreau went ahead with his own operation.
Mr. Goudreau did not respond to requests for comment, but in an interview with Factores de Poder, a YouTube channel, he said: “I am just a man trying to help a group of people. I've been a freedom fighter all my life. "
After his departure from the military, Goudreau founded Silvercorp, which, according to his website, has planned international security for President Trump and the secretary of defense.
Mr. Goudreau's Instagram account is full of photos of him looking fit and ready for battle: shirtless and armed, shirtless and on tape, in helicopters, on private planes, and in Mexican ruins.
"We are not retired military," he published. "We are risk mitigation in active service."
Mr. Goudreau's interest in Venezuela began in 2019, while working security at a concert on the Venezuelan-Colombian border in support of Mr. Guaidó. Soon, Mr. Goudreau began working with Cliver Alcalá, a former Venezuelan general who had publicly turned against Mr. Maduro, to train a small group of camp-based military defectors in Colombia, according to another military trainer who was there.
At one point the group included about 150 men and women, Alemán said. But they had very few resources.
Ephraim Mattos, a former Navy Seal who runs a nonprofit company that employs former Venezuelan police and military personnel, said he visited the camp for about 10 days in the fall of 2019, thinking he was providing medical training to Venezuelan soldiers. refugees. He was surprised to hear from the fighters that "there is a specific plan to eliminate Maduro," coordinated by Mr. Goudreau, he said.
The group was convinced that the United States government supported the operation, Mattos said. But immediately, the details didn't add up for him. She took a look at Mr. Goudreau's Instagram account and thought, "This guy is not the real deal, this is not something from the United States government, sanctioned by the United States."
"I was very suspicious that this was endorsed by the United States government," he said. "The men I was with didn't have enough food."
But the group was convinced, so Mr. Mattos gave them tourniquets and bandages and left, he said. By the time the fighters were preparing to launch their attack, the situation had further deteriorated.
There were also significant signs that the group had been infiltrated by Maduro's allies, said Rocío San Miguel, director of Social Watch, which tracks Venezuela's armed forces.
And finally, on May 1, days before Sunday's attack, The Associated Press published an extensive article on the many months that Mr. Goudreau had spent preparing to overthrow Mr. Maduro.
Still, the group pressed on, along with Mr. Denman and Airan Berry, the two Green Berets recruited by Mr. Goudreau who have since been captured.
Contacted by phone this week, Mr. Denman's mother Linda Kay Denman said she had no idea what her son had been doing, and thought she had been attending an underwater welding school.
"At this time, I don't have any information on why or even what happened," he said. "I am insensitive."
On Sunday, Venezuelan authorities said they had captured a first ship, followed by a second. Aleman said he understood the attack seemed like a suicide mission, but urged people to understand the level of despair that many Venezuelans share.
He said he often visited training camps and sometimes spoke to Mr. Goudreau about his reason for working with the group.
"It hurt," he said, "to see how Venezuelans suffered."
