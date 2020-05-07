A + E networks optimistic in advance given lower exposure to sports, hyphenated: Up News Info

Peter Olsen, President of Advertising Sales for A + E Networks, is optimistic about the company's prospects and progress in the advertising market given its mix of programming and its continued belief in the power of television.

"We are seeing that many of our partners still believe a lot in the power of television as a platform, and we like our positioning relative to others in the market," he told Up News Info in a brief interview.

Peter Olsen



A + E made a series of initial announcements on Thursday about its network programming plans including A&E, History, and Lifetime, ordering 160 new episodes of the giant. PD live. COVID-19 removed the company's usual initial filing, scheduled for March.

Related story A + E Networks Upfronts: Paul Buccieri on Scripted Plans, Historic Push Miniseries, and PitchFest Launch %MINIFYHTMLa9f9d61b146977d3527fed3c09c0e37d12%

The private company, a joint venture of Hearst and Disney-ABC Television Group, has seen its network's linear ratings increase during springtime coronavirus blocks. However, outside of this period, the ratings have been eroding in accordance with the general schedule change and cable cut trends affecting all pay TV programmers. However, unlike other companies trying to sell ads during the pandemic, the company's programming emphasis on unwritten fees and not on expensive sports or titles is an advantage in Olsen's opinion.

Olsen did not want to address the results in specific ad categories. Across the industry, areas that have remained stable with vendors on many television networks, despite the impact of COVID-19, have included insurance, financial services, and packaged goods. Other large market segments, including travel and hospitality, have experienced a significant decline. Given the absence of sports and live production, many analysts see a hole as big as $ 10 billion or more opening in the $ 70 billion general advertising business.

Olsen believes that the initial sale remains an industry custom, although it may look different in the future. "I think there will still be a summer and an autumn in advance," he said. "Shoppers are still looking for ways to secure their messages, and that's something television offers."

Olsen noted that A + E Networks' sales strategy remains focused on audience targeting, and the company was the first in the television industry to offer advertisers assurances about the commercial results of their ads.