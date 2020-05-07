8 actors considered for Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr.

The history of cinema is full of iconic lines: "Here I am looking at you, boy." "Go ahead, brighten my day." "I am Iron Man."
And as with the first two, that last statement could not have been made by anyone other than the actor who said it, Robert Downey Jr.
But could have been, if Marvel didn't feel adventurous and Jon Favreau He hadn't gotten away with it when it came time to pick billionaire genius Tony Stark, who designs a flying metal suit in which he can save the world after getting injured on the job (selling weapons to people fighting endless wars). and ends with an electromagnetic implant that holds your heart together.
Because even though Downey is The Iron Man that was shot in three independent films, as well as the charming, sardonic glue that held together so much of Marvel's sprawling cinematic universe, wasn't at the top of anyone's list.
Jon Favreau, who was hired in 2006 to direct Iron ManHe was the first to discover what may now seem like Downey's inevitable inevitability as the star, but at the time it was just a hunch that he was the right man for the job.
But, Favreau said Rolling Stone in 2008, after the movie came out and made half a billion dollars worldwide and Downey was a superstar after a tough turnaround in the 21st century that included embarrassing arrests, many court appearances, prison time and who knows how many missed opportunities: Marvel told him "under no circumstances are we prepared to hire you for any price."
"We both said 'That's interesting'," and then we forgot when the name of Downey, president of Marvel Studios, appeared. Kevin Feige remembered at Los Angeles Times.
Favreau, who also directed Iron Man 2 and he played Tony's friend and associate Happy Hogan in several Marvel movies, though he continued to defend him, and eventually Marvel accepted a screen test.
Obviously after that, There was no one else.
But this was not a process that happened overnight, and there were a handful of other actors who at some point were someone's ideal Iron Man. It's been 10 years since Iron Man 2 came out, still only a third of what would ultimately be a 23-film saga (to date), and it's almost impossible, but fascinating, to imagine any of these guys in the Iron Man suit, telling Tony jokes, romancing Pepper Potts, advising Spider-Man, training with Captain America and slipping Thanos' glove:
Moviestore / Shutterstock
Nicolas Cage
Although his heart seems to belong to DC Comics (his youngest son is named Kal-El, after all, and he was apparently supposed to be playing Superman during the 1990s), Cage expressed interest in the role in 1997, when a Iron Man The film was already a long-standing project, sustained in the purgatory of development. He's only a year older than Downey, so it wasn't like he had aged when they were actually making the movie, but by then he had signed to bring to life another Marvel character, Ghost Rider. Or death. Either way.
Paramount pictures
Tom Cruise
If you're looking for "nimble, nimble hero type,quot;, Cruise's image is there, so naturally, he was also a candidate for the role. But eventually the Mission Impossible Star lost faith in the potential of the project.
"It's not happening. Not with me," Cruise was quoted as saying to reporters in 2005. "They … came to me at a certain point, and you know, when I do something, I want to do it right. And, you know, if I get engaged with something, it has to be done in a way that I know is going to be something special. And that … as it was lining up, I just didn't feel like it was going to be work. "
Okay, Tom, you can't complete them all. But when asked years later, in 2018, how close he was to being chosen, Cruise clarified that "he was not close. He was not close and I love Robert Downey Jr. I can't imagine anyone else in that role and I think he is perfect for him. "
Mark Davis / WireImage
Rob lowe
He is running and he knows it. In 2004, a source working on the Fantastic four select the FF with the future Captain America Chris Evans) He had "heard Rob Lowe's name a couple of times," according to a now-defunct fan site, according to IGN. "He could be under consideration. Isn't he a big star, though?"
Maybe not in films never more. Lowe had just finished his revitalizing career at The west wing, but there was more television star in his future instead of being the protagonist of the big screen again.
Marvel / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
Ironically when he signed to direct Iron Man in 2006, Jon Favreau he set out to cast a promising caliber star instead of a Tom Cruise (or Rob Lowe) star.
"The good thing is that those movies don't require an expensive star; Iron Man is the star, the superhero is the star," he told MTV News. "The success of X Men and Spiderman Without being star-driven pieces, executives say the film has a commercial advantage. "
Favreau added: "I don't know that a movie like Reckless it was better to have Ben Affleck than Spiderman did have Tobey Maguire, who was an unknown relative at the time. It gives him a little freedom, because it takes a lot of money to put that face on the poster. "
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Leonardo Dicaprio
Presumably, Leo was considered for almost everything after TitanicAlthough he never attended a meeting, count Iron Man / Tony Stark among the parties where his name came up.
20th Century Fox
Hugh jackman
The Australian star, who is already a member of the Marvel universe (if not the MCU not yet released) as X Men& # 39; s Wolverine, was intended for the role of the cheeky brilliant billionaire.
Jackman, who would take full advantage of Wolverine over the course of seven films, said in 2013 that he would certainly be out for a X Men–Avengers Cross.
"I actually just asked the other day, I said, 'I don't know what the legal situation is, but why are these companies not coming together? Why isn't it possible?'" He told Screen Rant . "Because personally, I would love to mix him up with Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man and kick his ass. It would be great." He chuckled. "There you go. There is your date."
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images
Clive Owen
The British actor had shown that he could help bring a graphic novel to life by playing a heavy role in the highly stylized Sin CityBut it wouldn't have brought the same combination of seriousness and humor that RDJ had on paper.
Prashant Gupta / FX
Timothy Olyphant
Favreau was justified in thinking that the multi-faceted actor could do it, but Olyphant reportedly auditioned on the same day as Downey. Timothy who?
Marvel / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
Sam Rockwell
Favreau really liked the idea of the character dressing up as Iron Man, and eventually brought him into the fold as the villain Justin Hammer, a rival weapons maker, in Iron Man 2. Rockwell said yes even before seeing a script (which, oddly enough, was written by Favreau and Justin Theroux)
On being considered to play the titular superhero, the future Oscar winner told MTV News in 2009: "We had a phone conversation about it, and then I didn't hear anything and that was it."
"To my surprise, I really didn't meet any of the criteria for the type of actor they thought they should play," Downey told the Los Angeles Times in 2008.
Finally, they paid him $ 500,000 reported (plus background points) for the first Iron Man movie, so Favreau had to have it both ways: a very familiar face at a promising (or promising) price.
By the time they were shooting The AvengersHowever, Downey had a more than sweet deal, and his eventual profit for that movie was said to be about $ 50 million.
"It's not crazy?" he recognized when GQ I asked him about it in 2013. "They are very angry. I can't believe it. I am what is known as & # 39; a strategic cost & # 39;".
It would have been difficult for anyone to think about the height of the top of the mountain he was on, considering where he had been and where he had ended. "Nothing makes much sense," Downey said. "I've explored it a lot, and right now I'm just looking back (his past) like: It certainly was character building."
