8 actors considered for Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr.

The history of cinema is full of iconic lines: "Here I am looking at you, boy." "Go ahead, brighten my day." "I am Iron Man."

And as with the first two, that last statement could not have been made by anyone other than the actor who said it, Robert Downey Jr.

But could have been, if Marvel didn't feel adventurous and Jon Favreau He hadn't gotten away with it when it came time to pick billionaire genius Tony Stark, who designs a flying metal suit in which he can save the world after getting injured on the job (selling weapons to people fighting endless wars). and ends with an electromagnetic implant that holds your heart together.

Because even though Downey is The Iron Man that was shot in three independent films, as well as the charming, sardonic glue that held together so much of Marvel's sprawling cinematic universe, wasn't at the top of anyone's list.