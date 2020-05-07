7 seasons of "scandal" head to Hulu after Netflix race – Up News Info

Hulu has been hooked on the rights of the series criticized by ABC Studios and Shondaland Scandal. The seven seasons of the hit drama will begin airing exclusively on Hulu beginning May 20, after ABC Studios' deal with Netflix expires.

Created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, private practice), Scandal It stars Kerry Washington as the restorative politician Olivia Pope. The drama in Washington DC centers on Pope (Washington) and his team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morale, to "handle" unimaginable crises affecting the nation's elite. Throughout its seven seasons, ScandalThe stories of the United States have explored political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics, and race in the United States.

The series also stars Guillermo Díaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North, and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

Rhimes and her production partner Betsy Beers (Grey's Anatomy, How to escape murder), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are executive producers. Scandal It was produced by ABC Studios.

Rhimes ended his 15-year partnership with ABC Studios in 2017 when he signed a multi-year production mega deal with Netflix.