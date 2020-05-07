69K Michigan Unemployment File – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) Nearly 69,000 people in Michigan filed initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the seven-week total of the state's coronavirus pandemic to more than 1.3 million.

The number of new claims decreased for the fourth week in a row, hitting 388,000 the week ending April 4, but still nearing the weekly high on record in the Great Depression, according to federal data released Thursday. The State Unemployment Insurance Agency has said that more than 1.1 million unemployed have been paid benefits.

To expedite the claims of tens of thousands of people who have been waiting in line for help, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an order Wednesday night allowing the diluted agency to review only a person's most recent job separation to determine the level of profit.

The coronavirus and the measures taken to slow its spread, including the closure of many companies, have had a devastating effect on the economy. More than a quarter of Michigan's workforce is out of work.

Sarah May lost her job as a waitress in mid-March.

“My expenses have definitely been greatly reduced. So it's not like I need a ton of money or even the amount I was earning before, "May said." When we need food, I don't have to write my list and then go through it again, highlight the things that are a priority and bring my calculator with me to make sure I have enough while I'm walking around the store. "

The 38-year-old man from Oakland County White Lake Township spent more than a month dealing with the unemployment agency. She is the primary caregiver for her 16-year-old disabled daughter.

"The stress has been crazy," May said, adding that she often tries to care for her daughter while calling the unemployment office.

May, who is married to a Hamtramck firefighter, finally received the benefits and recently received her first payment.

"It is much easier to breathe now that we have unemployment," he said.

