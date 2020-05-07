6 new coronavirus hot spots you wouldn't expect to appear in the US USA – BGR

New coronavirus hot spots are emerging across the United States, and could trigger a second wave of infections.

Texas, Massachusetts, Utah, Georgia, and South Dakota are now trying to contain new fast-moving pandemic cells.

The new coronavirus pandemic may appear to be starting to slow: social distancing efforts are working and blockades have helped to flatten the curve for new infections in many areas, but we are not out of the woods yet. Not even remotely. In fact, there are some areas of the country where the spread of the virus is starting to increase.

How Forbes There are reportedly half a dozen specific locations in the US. USA They could be considered critical points, with new cases appearing rapidly.

The new coronavirus is a virus in the air and spreads quickly when people are close to a person who is already infected. That's why the disease went through crowded cities around the world, and it also means that when a new access point appears, it can be difficult to stop it.

New clusters of coronavirus cases have emerged in Massachusetts, Georgia, Utah, Texas, and South Dakota. These are not the states that normally dominate coronavirus holders, like New York, but the virus is spreading at a rapid rate in these new areas in the same way.

South Dakota has seen more than 800 confirmed cases from a single meat processing plant. Some 3,700 employees work at the facility, and the viral outbreak there apparently exploded in no time. The same can be said for a Wal-Mart store in Worcester, MA, where more than 80 employees suddenly fell with COVID-19, forcing the entire store to temporarily close.

An outbreak at another meat processing plant in Moore County, Texas, has made a community of just over 20,000 people one of the largest epicenters of COVID-19 in the state. But that's not the only virus-related problem the state is dealing with, as prisoner testing in the state has found that up to 70% of inmates are COVID-19 positive. That's an incredibly high number, and tackling a viral outbreak in a confined area further complicates matters.

Three cities in Utah, Provo, Orem, and Payson, have also been identified as new coronavirus hotspots, as has Gainesville, Georgia.

It's kind of funny (no, I'm sorry, it's a little sad) that in the midst of all this, a small percentage of the population of the United States protests the current restrictions to stay safe and the rest of us. It only takes one person to trigger a new wave of outbreaks in areas that haven't seen a lot of cases yet, and that's what we're starting to see with these rapidly growing spots.

I get it. It's a shame to have to stay indoors and work from home or, worse, lose your job due to this pandemic. It is terrible, in fact. But quickly going back to "normal,quot; things and killing people in the process is not the solution.

