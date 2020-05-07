500-year-old African slave bones tell traumatic story

Archaeologists found the bones of three young Africans in a 500-year-old mass grave in what is now Mexico City. The chemical makeup of his bones sheds light on his previous lives in Africa, and forensic analysis reveals harsh, painful lives and young deaths.

How the dead speak

Archaeologists unearthed the mass grave in 1992 while digging a new subway line in Mexico City. Five hundred years earlier, the site had been the site of the Royal Hospital of San José de los Naturales. The Spanish colonizers had built the hospital to treat indigenous peoples, that is what "los Naturales,quot; means in Spanish, but these three men were African, not North American or Central American. Their bones date back to 1500 CE radiocarbon, making them part of an important but often anonymous group of people: the first Africans kidnapped in their home countries and brought across the Atlantic Ocean to European colonies in the Americas. .

Of the 10 to 20 million people transported to the Atlantic over the next 300 years, almost 150,000 ended up, like these three men, in the New Spain colony. Like countless oppressed and otherwise overlooked people throughout human history, they left no written account, no artifact to suggest their lives, and no names. Only his bones tell his stories.

And the stories they tell are difficult to witness, even now. All three men died young, in their mid-20s; their skeletons bore the mark of years of brutally hard work, broken bone injuries, and a starvation diet. In their teeth, archaeologists found DNA traces of two pathogens that likely left men with painful chronic illnesses. But his bones also tell the story of where he came from, written in proportions of chemical isotopes and DNA.

Hard and painful lives

All three men were around 25 years old when they died, but the brutal physical strain had worn down their bodies. One man, in his mid-20s, already had five herniated discs in his back, and his left clavicle had been reshaped by years of carrying heavy loads on his shoulders, probably the same loads that had shattered his back. Another had osteoarthritis in at least one knee and a lower spine filled with degenerative bone damage that is generally only found in much older people. The third man had the same evidence of strenuous work.

Some time before his death, the man with the injured knee had received a cut on his forehead, a blow that cut the bone and only began to heal when he died. His leg had also been broken and had never been positioned correctly, leaving the bones to heal at an angle. The man with the herniated disc collection had traces of green discoloration on two ribs and the vertebrae in his neck.

"This individual is likely to have been shot and buried with the fragments in his body, resulting in the green coloration," wrote archaeologist Rodrigo Barquera of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, and his colleagues.

And all three showed signs of poor health: spongy, porous bone in the vaults of their skulls and the top of the eye sockets, called sieve orbitalia. Bones are formed in this way when a person is malnourished; It is usually caused by iron deficiency anemia due to poor nutrition, intestinal parasites, or a chronic infection.

Young and far from home

But it is likely that their lives were not always so full of misery and pain. None of these three men was born into slavery in New Spain; they came from sub-Saharan Africa.

When plants grow, they absorb nutrients from the soil and rocks, including an element called strontium. The body uses strontium to help build bone, so the ratio of different strontium isotopes in your bones and teeth bears the signature of where you have lived. The strontium in the teeth of the three men suggests that they grew far from Mexico, probably in West Africa.

The world they left behind

When they were captured and transported to New Spain, the men brought elements of their own cultures with them. One of the first things that alerted Barquera and her colleagues that these men may have come from Africa were their teeth, which had been filed and decorated. Many groups of people around the world have sharpened, molded, or removed their teeth. Sometimes it's part of a ritual with spiritual meaning, but often it's just about your culture's vision of looking good, not unlike tattoos, body piercings, or any of the other ways we try to personalize our appearance.

The man with the bad knee and the third man had their upper incisors T-shaped, which closely resembles the way people in the modern D’zem group, now living in Cameroon, file their incisors. Meanwhile, the same man who had so many herniated discs had, at some point in his life, filed his V-shaped upper incisors. Today, several groups of people living in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and northern Gabon present their incisors. in a similar way, and several other groups have done so in the past.

But many groups in Africa have moved and in some cases have died entirely in recent centuries (thanks in large part to European colonization and slavery). And various groups, today and in the past, have sharpened their teeth in a similar way. That makes it impossible to definitively link these three men to a modern group of people, or where they come from, depending on how they brushed their teeth.

So Barquera and her colleagues compared the DNA of the three men with a database of modern people's genomes. The man with the herniated discs was more closely related to the modern Mende people of West Africa than to any other group of people alive today. The other two were more closely related to the Wambo people of southern Africa than to anyone else.

But the three men shared part of their ancestry with various groups of people in sub-Saharan Africa, including some who now live in central Africa. Barquera and colleagues say centuries of slavery, colonization, and displacement have changed the demographic landscape of Africa. The DNA of the three men in Mexico City can help tell not only their stories, but also the story of how colonization and slavery changed a continent.

The microbes they carried

In the same way, two of the three men are helping to tell the story of how diseases, not just people, moved between continents. Barquera and colleagues found DNA from the hepatitis B virus in a man's tooth (the man with herniated discs), and it is a strain of the virus that is only found today in Africa and Haiti. It is the first trace of this strain of hepatitis B that has been found in the Americas.

In the teeth of another man (the one with bad knees), Barquera and his colleagues found DNA from a bacteria called Treponema pallidum pertenue, a close relative of syphilis; It causes a disease called yaws. People with yaws suffer from painful inflammation of the bones, joints and skin, and this man's skeleton showed the scars of his life with the disease.

Yaws is a highly contagious disease, which is easily transmitted by poor hygiene. And a European settler who died in the seventeenth century in what is now Mexico City, not far from the Royal Hospital of San José de los Naturales, had been infected with the same strain. So, along with their captive slaves, the Spanish colonists had imported a debilitating disease and suffered the consequences.

Humanizing the past

Several people enslaved in the British colonies and the United States in the 1700s and 1800s wrote their stories. Those slave narratives are hard and heartbreaking readings, but it is something else entirely to confront the broken bodies of the victims. History is no longer a history; It becomes real. And archaeological methods allow us, more and more often, to see that reality, and allow the ignored dead to speak for themselves.

"Interdisciplinary studies like this will make studying the past a much more personal matter in the future," said study co-author Thiseas C. Lamnidis.

Current Biology, 2020 DOI: 10.1016 / j.cub / 2020.04.002 (About DOIs).