50 Cent makes it clear why he lashed out at Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

When asked about his apparent enmity with the media mogul and his journalist friend, the murderer of & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He claims he simply has questions about why they appear to be chasing black men.

50 cents has no ill will towards Oprah Winfrey or your best friend, journalist Gayle King, after criticizing them for "persecuting black men" accused of sexual crimes.

Hits creator "In Da Club" lashed out at Oprah online in December (19) for signing to produce the documentary On the Record, focusing on allegations of sexual misconduct against hip-hop magnate Russell Simmons.

The rapper had also struggled with a 2019 interview King had conducted with R. Kelly, who is facing criminal charges for various sex crimes, while making headlines in February when he rebuked the journalist for mentioning him. Kobe Bryant2003 sex scandal in a television conversation with a basketball legend Lisa Leslie, performed a few days after the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers star's helicopter.

Despite his frequent social media attacks on Winfrey and King, 50 insists he has no personal issues with the two media personalities, he simply has questions as to why they seem to focus their energies on highlighting prominent African-American stars accused of bad sexual conduct. , instead of also addressing people like convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and the president of the USA. USA Donald trump, who has also faced allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Asked about his apparent enmity with the ladies on America's nightly show "Watch what happens live50 explained, "I like both of them. I just made a comment about not understanding why they were choosing specific people for the #MeToo material, the documentaries, because the president has those accusations and nobody has a documentary about the president. "

"And when it comes to entertainment, I thought (the) Weinstein scandal was bigger than the other types of entertainment that got it (sic). Those other guys were easy victims, that's all."

Winfrey eventually walked away from the Simmons project and had her name removed as a producer, citing creative differences.