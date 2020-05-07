50 Cent discusses her relationship with estranged son Marquise Jackson

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He also reveals if he still loves his 22-year-old son, whom he shares with Shaniqua Tompkins, and the possibility of fixing things with him.

50 cents he will not crush his flesh with his son Marquise Jackson any time soon. The "Power"The creator revealed in an Instagram Live interview with XXL's Van Lathan on Tuesday May 5 that he no longer loves his 22-year-old son, who he shares with Shaniqua Tompkins.

"When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. There is no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or without right," he explained. "His mother developed a right that could not be fulfilled, filtering that energy through her real self interest."

The rapper "In Da Club" went on to say, "Let's say that he now starts to like women. He's aware of what kind of shoes he wants to wear." I need these Jordans, these retro Jordans. "Her mother says," Okay. I'll bring them to you, but it bothers me because you're supposed to have more. "So, being a privileged child, he feels deprived."

"[Marquesa] had everything I didn't have," continued Fiddy, who claimed to pay $ 1 million in child support. "Then, with [Marquise], I realized over the years … I blamed his mother for a long time. But, it's not his mother. It's him. I've been to places where he was, and he went. "

Fofty was then asked if he loved Marquise, and his response was, "I used to [but] how long can you love someone who doesn't love you?" He shared that it never occurred to him that "success would cost me my firstborn, but it is the situation."

"Like, my grandfather used to say, 'If it sounds like a snake and glides like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bitten?' What it says is that every time I [see] the child He shows up with someone I have a problem with. What does that tell you? he continued. He added that he thought Marquise "looks like this [like the enemy of the '50s] to the point that he's taking pictures with Supreme."

The rapper later hinted that it would take a long time before he finally reconciles with his son, noting that many things would have to change on Marquise's side before it happens.