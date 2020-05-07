5 Bollywood movies featuring tongue twisters

Khadak Singh ke khadakne se khadakti hai khidkiyaan, khidkiyoon ke khadakne se khadakta hai Khadak Singh. Now, try saying this five times faster than you can. It's not that easy, is it? Well, for the unskilled, such sentences are popularly known as tongue twisters. And if you were able to nail the old one in without a hitch, here are some Bollywood tongue twisters you can try. Check it out below.

1. Kapoor and children

Ek Kapoor ki Kapoorta sirf ek Kapoor ka kaput hello naap sakta hai.

2. Housefull

Meri biwi teri biri. Teri biwi teri biwi meri behen. Tere hone wali biwi teri biwi teri biwi meri behen. Yeh har bar har aurat teri biwi teri biwi meri behen ho jaati hai aur teri kismat kharab hai.

3. Chance Pe Dance

Kacha papad pakka papad.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Chandu ke chacha ne chandu ki chachi ko chandni chowk mein chandi ke chamach se chatni chatayi.

5. Fanaa

Pakke ped par paka papita paka ped ya paka papita

pake ped ko pakde pinku pinku pakde paka papita