4-alarm fire roars through vacant church in Santa Ana – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 4-alarm fire broke through an empty church in Santa Ana early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard, near Main Street. Crews arriving at the scene first encountered flames through the church's roof and immediately raised the incident to a fire in a third-alarm structure.

*** UPDATE *** Early pictures of the Santa Ana fire this morning. Investigators are conducting a cause and origin investigation. pic.twitter.com/4VjG0sHLi9 – OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 7, 2020

The fire eventually turned into a four-alarm emergency. Video released by the OC Fire Authority showed flames shooting into the sky, and embers falling from the roof of the church.

The fire was declared just after 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say they have had reports of homeless people living there in the past.

No injuries were reported.