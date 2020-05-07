& # 39; Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story & # 39;: release date, details for documentary E60

Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay had a complicated legacy. An upcoming E60 documentary to be released later this month will delve into his baseball career and life away from the diamond.

The former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star was one of the best pitchers throughout his 16-year MLB career. However, after his retirement in 2013, he also struggled with an addiction to prescription drugs. Halladay died in a plane crash in 2017, and an autopsy revealed that he had various substances in his system at the time.

Release date of & # 39; Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story & # 39;

  • Date: Friday, May 29
  • Hour: 7 p.m. ET
  • How to look: ESPN

The documentary will air at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29 on ESPN.

What will & # 39; Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story & # 39; cover?

An official preview of the documentary released Thursday shows the tragic story of Halladay's struggle with the pressures of fame.

The clip begins with the best moments of his perfect game against the Marlins in 2010, the second in the history of the Phillies franchise, before showing clips of interviews with Alex Rodríguez and Robinson Cano explaining his admiration for him as a pitcher. Throughout it all, the idea of ​​having to be "perfect,quot; is a central theme.

MORE: Roy Halladay, an Inspiration for a Generation of Tile Fans

After his death, the Blue Jays and Phillies announced they would withdraw his number 34. Halladay was listed in Cooperstown in 2019.

