& # 39; Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story & # 39;: release date, details for documentary E60

Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay had a complicated legacy. An upcoming E60 documentary to be released later this month will delve into his baseball career and life away from the diamond.

The former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star was one of the best pitchers throughout his 16-year MLB career. However, after his retirement in 2013, he also struggled with an addiction to prescription drugs. Halladay died in a plane crash in 2017, and an autopsy revealed that he had various substances in his system at the time.

Release date of & # 39; Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story & # 39;

Date : Friday, May 29

7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET How to look: ESPN

The documentary will air at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29 on ESPN.

What will & # 39; Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story & # 39; cover?

An official preview of the documentary released Thursday shows the tragic story of Halladay's struggle with the pressures of fame.

The clip begins with the best moments of his perfect game against the Marlins in 2010, the second in the history of the Phillies franchise, before showing clips of interviews with Alex Rodríguez and Robinson Cano explaining his admiration for him as a pitcher. Throughout it all, the idea of ​​having to be "perfect,quot; is a central theme.

"(He was) a man who was expected to be perfect or seen as perfect," says his widow, Brandy, in the trailer. "I saw how hard it was for him."

She continued to describe the depths of Halladay's addiction problems.

"I was tormented," she says. "His body depended on these medications just to function. ADD, depression, anxiety, paranoia … Roy had a lot of demons that he was trying to work on at the same time."

Halladay's love of aviation inspired him to buy a plane after his game days were over. However, it was while flying that he found an inopportune ending.

"Roy would want everyone to know that people are not perfect," continued an emotional Brandy Halladay. "We all fight, but with hard work, humility, and dedication, imperfect people can still have perfect times."

Who did Roy Halladay play for?

Halladay spent the first 11 years of his career in Toronto, won the Cy Young Award in 2003, and was named six times for the All-Star Game. He was traded to the Phillies in 2009 and spent four years with the team, pitching a perfect game and a no-hitter with the club. In 2013, he signed a one-day contract with Toronto that allowed him to retire as Blue Jay.

After his death, the Blue Jays and Phillies announced they would withdraw his number 34. Halladay was listed in Cooperstown in 2019.

Trailer for & # 39; Imperfect: The Story of Roy Halladay & # 39;