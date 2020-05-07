29 facts that will completely alter the way you see Leonardo DiCaprio

Including three near-death experiences and the time that saved a boy's life.

one]

Leo owns a 104-acre island called Blackadore Caye off the coast of Belize.

It is turning the island into an ecological complex.

2]

Leo was offered the role of Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus but he rejected it for What is Gilbert Grape eating.

4]

Leo has had three near-death experiences.

Christopher Jue / Getty Images

5]

Leo survived a great white shark attack.

youtube.com

He told Ellen that he was trapped in a cage with a Great White while filming Blood Diamond.

6]

Leo survived a plane crash.

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

He said to Wired, "I was in business class, and an engine exploded in front of my eyes. I was sitting there looking at the wing, and the entire wing exploded into a fireball. They shut down all the engines for a couple of minutes, so you're sitting there gliding without a sound, and nobody on the plane was saying anything. It was a surreal experience. They started the engines and we made an emergency landing at JFK. "

7]

Leo survived a skydiving accident.

Paramount pictures

He said to Wired, "It was a tandem dive. We pulled out the first conduit. That was knotted. The gentleman he was with released him. We did another free fall for another 5, 10 seconds. I didn't even think about the extra parachute, like that I thought we were plummeting to death. He pulled out the second one, and that was knotted as well. I just shook it and shook it in the air, since all my friends were, you know, what it felt like about half a mile away. on top of me, and I'm plummeting toward the ground. [Laughter.] And finally it unravels it in midair. "

8]

Leo's middle name is Wilhelm.

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

9]

Leo was named "Leonardo,quot; because he started kicking "furiously,quot; in his mother's stomach while she looked at a painting by di Vinci in Florence.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Leo told NPR: "I think my father told me they were on their honeymoon at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. They were looking at a painting by Da Vinci and I allegedly started kicking furiously while my mother was pregnant. And my father took that as a sign, and I suppose DiCaprio was not that far from Da Vinci. And so my father, being the artist he is, said, "That is the name of our child."

10]

The boy on the left is Leo's father:

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

eleven]

In 2013, Leo donated $ 3 million to save the tigers in Nepal.

Afp / Getty Images

In 2010 Vladimir Putin called Leo a "real man,quot; at the International Tiger Conservation Forum in Saint Petersburg. They both love tigers!

12]

In late 2019, Leo saved the life of a stranger who fell overboard on a yacht in the Caribbean.

Grating

Leo was on vacation in St. Bart & # 39; s when a distress call was heard about a man who fell overboard on a Club Med yacht. The people on Leo's boat decided to join the search and finally he found.

13]

James Cameron drew the portrait of Rose in TitanicI do not read.

14]

Leo owns a giant pet turtle that could live up to 80 years.

Kazuhiro Nogi / Getty Images

It is an African spurred tortoise.

fifteen.

Leo and Kate Winslet paid the nursing home fees for the last survivor of the Titanic.

Gerry Penny / Getty Images

That's her, Millvina Dean.

sixteen.

In 2013, Leo donated $ 61,000 to gay rights.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

17]

Leo will be one of the first space tourists. He bought a $ 250,000 ticket to fly Virgin Galactic's trips into space. Trips last 90 minutes.

Rob Kim

A Russian billionaire spent $ 1.5 million at auction to go with him.

18]

In 2011, Leo paid $ 1.2 million for a painting by Salvador Dali.

Terry Fincher / Getty Images

19]

Leo's first agent wanted him to change his name to "Lenny Williams,quot; because they thought his name was "too ethnic,quot;.

twenty]

In 2014, Leo donated $ 3 million to save marine life.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

twenty-one]

A woman cut Leo's face at a party in 2005 and ended up going to prison for two years for it.

Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images

22]

In 2006, Nic Cage beat Leo for a dinosaur skull. In 2015, Nic Cage had to return it because it was stolen.

Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

It was a Tyrannosaurus Bataar skull.

2. 3]

Leo launched a Coronavirus relief fund. He and Laurene Powell Jobs donated a combined total of $ 5 million.

Robin Utrecht / Getty Images

24]

In 2019, Leo's environmental organization donated $ 5 million to fight fires in the Amazon.

Johannes Myburgh / Getty Images

25]

In 2020, Leo's environmental organization donated another $ 3 million to Australia's fire relief funds.

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

26]

In 2017, Leo said he would donate $ 20 million to charities for climate change.

28]

Leo's nickname for Brad Pitt is "Lover,quot;.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"It's kind of confusing, but I'm going ahead," said Brad.

29]

Leo is older than the mother of his current girlfriend.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Leo is dating Camila Morrone. She is 22 years old. He's 45 years old. Her mother is 44 years old. The mother is the brunette in this photo.

