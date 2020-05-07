29 facts that will completely alter the way you see Leonardo DiCaprio

%MINIFYHTML5275653e669da9fdb859151d23b53bbb16%
Including three near-death experiences and the time that saved a boy's life.
one]
Leo owns a 104-acre island called Blackadore Caye off the coast of Belize.
It is turning the island into an ecological complex.
2]
Leo was offered the role of Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus but he rejected it for What is Gilbert Grape eating.
4]
Leo has had three near-death experiences.
5]
Leo survived a great white shark attack.
6]
Leo survived a plane crash.
7]
Leo survived a skydiving accident.
8]
Leo's middle name is Wilhelm.
9]
Leo was named "Leonardo,quot; because he started kicking "furiously,quot; in his mother's stomach while she looked at a painting by di Vinci in Florence.
10]
The boy on the left is Leo's father:
eleven]
In 2013, Leo donated $ 3 million to save the tigers in Nepal.
12]
In late 2019, Leo saved the life of a stranger who fell overboard on a yacht in the Caribbean.
13]
James Cameron drew the portrait of Rose in TitanicI do not read.
14]
Leo owns a giant pet turtle that could live up to 80 years.
fifteen.
Leo and Kate Winslet paid the nursing home fees for the last survivor of the Titanic.
sixteen.
In 2013, Leo donated $ 61,000 to gay rights.
17]
Leo will be one of the first space tourists. He bought a $ 250,000 ticket to fly Virgin Galactic's trips into space. Trips last 90 minutes.
18]
In 2011, Leo paid $ 1.2 million for a painting by Salvador Dali.
19]
Leo's first agent wanted him to change his name to "Lenny Williams,quot; because they thought his name was "too ethnic,quot;.
twenty]
In 2014, Leo donated $ 3 million to save marine life.
twenty-one]
A woman cut Leo's face at a party in 2005 and ended up going to prison for two years for it.
22]
In 2006, Nic Cage beat Leo for a dinosaur skull. In 2015, Nic Cage had to return it because it was stolen.
2. 3]
Leo launched a Coronavirus relief fund. He and Laurene Powell Jobs donated a combined total of $ 5 million.
24]
In 2019, Leo's environmental organization donated $ 5 million to fight fires in the Amazon.
25]
In 2020, Leo's environmental organization donated another $ 3 million to Australia's fire relief funds.
26]
In 2017, Leo said he would donate $ 20 million to charities for climate change.
28]
Leo's nickname for Brad Pitt is "Lover,quot;.
29]
Leo is older than the mother of his current girlfriend.
