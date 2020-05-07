2020 Steelers Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs in 2019 after an 8-8 season, but veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's return should provide a boost in AFC North in 2020.

Baltimore has won the AFC North in the past two seasons with Lamar Jackson, and that's the biggest stumbling block for Pittsburgh to climb back into the postseason. The Steelers have not missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons since 1998-2000. Mike Tomlin will try to get the team back on a schedule that includes the NFC East and AFC South.

Here's a full breakdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 schedule, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 calendar

House: Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Houston, Indianapolis, Denver, Washington, Philadelphia

The full Pittsburgh Steelers schedule will launch Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the entire 2020 NFL schedule.

The Steelers are also slated to open the preseason with the Hall of Fame Game against Dallas in Canton on August 6.

The Ravens are the biggest challenge, but the only other teams on the calendar that won double-digit games in 2019 are Buffalo and Houston.

Pittsburgh should be able to take advantage of the smoother schedule in 2020.

Steelers schedule force

The Steelers have the second-easiest schedule per record. His opponents had a combined record of 117-139 for a winning percentage of .457 last season.

Seven games on the Pittsburgh schedule are against teams that won six games or less in 2019. That includes the usual four-game span against the Bengals and Browns.

Despite the two-year drought in the playoffs, Pittsburgh is still 6-1-1 against Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Harder tests: The route schedule has only one indoor game in Dallas, and that's probably a nationally televised game. Baltimore, Tennessee and Buffalo were playoff teams last season, and those games will carry more weight in the AFC career.

The Bills and Titans, however, were just .500 teams at home in last year's regular season. Those are games that Pittsburgh can steal.

Great breaks: Houston and Indianapolis visit Heinz Field, and those teams combined for a 6-10 record on the road last season. Philadelphia won the NFC East last season, but the Steelers have won three of the last four against the Eagles at home in the rare battle in the state.

The Steelers also avoid Mile High Stadium with the Broncos arriving in Pittsburgh.

Bottom line: Games with Baltimore will determine the division, but the Steelers cannot pass the tests with Cleveland and Cincinnati within the division.

Lamar Jackson beat the Steelers twice last season, and it will be interesting to see what Pittsburgh's response is to that rivalry.

The timeline is set for Pittsburgh to reestablish itself as a playoff contender. Note that they would have arrived last season if the new seven-team rule were in effect.

Ben Roethlisberger turned 38 in the offseason. If he doesn't lead Pittsburgh to the postseason, it will be interesting to see what kind of changes occur.

Record prediction: 9-7