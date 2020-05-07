2020 Seahawks Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Seahawks have never had a losing season in Russell Wilson's eight years as their starting quarterback. They've missed the playoffs only once with him and are trying to make three consecutive postseason trips when they have a chance to navigate their 2020 calendar.

That calendar has officially arrived, setting dates and times with all of Seattle's scheduled clashes this season. The Seahawks will look to build an 11-5 last season that saw them fall short in the NFC West race, giving them the best place in the wild card conference.

The Seahawks remain strong on offense and true to their heavy-field and Wilson-driven identity. Defensively, they put together a secondary sound to bounce back from the breakup of "The Legion of Boom," but have weakened in the four-front run.

Will Seattle win again enough to at least return to the playoffs and compete for its first division title since 2016?

Here's a full breakdown of the Seahawks 2020 calendar, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

2020 Seahawks Schedule

House : Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Far: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

The Seahawks and 49ers should once again fight to decide the division. The Rams are destined to fade a bit, and the Cardinals may take a few steps forward, but the showdown at the top of the NFC West that ruled the early part of the decade has once again been one of the most compelling and compelling series of the league. .

Again, in other parts of the NFC, the Seahawks have big dates with the Cowboys and Vikings, both at home. When they are not in the game division on the road, they have all five games in the Eastern time zone.

Drawing the NFC East and AFC East beyond its own division is an interesting combination. The Patriots-Seahawks' Super Bowl 49 rematch is not the same without Tom Brady, Marshawn Lynch, and Malcolm Butler, but it's still a great matchup between cunning old coaches Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick.

The Seahawks' schedule strength

Based on the 2019 combined record of their 2020 opponents (129-125-2), the Seahawks are tied with the Bears for the 13th toughest schedule. That makes sense, counting the NFC 49ers champions twice and taking the Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings, Patriots and Bills out of the division.

The Seahawks face five playoff teams returning in total. In projecting how difficult their next roster really is, the difficulty remains the same, with the same number of teams playing, whether better or worse.

Harder tests: The Seahawks know that both 49ers games will be tough. The Cardinals and Rams have also made things harder for the Seahawks lately.

When they leave the division, the Seahawks' toughest games are against the Bills and Eagles (a playoff rematch) along the way. The Falcons also feature a cheat game. There is a small gap between the Cowboys and Vikings games, but those matchups appear to be fourth quarter battles with many points scored in Seattle.

Longer breaks: The Seahawks may need to play at least part of the season without their large home crowd, but Seattle is still a difficult journey for opponents. The Seahawks will be favored there against the Cardinals and Rams, but there's no question that the two New York games at CenturyLink Field are the easiest. The Patriots, who travel a lot without Brady, are the third easiest.

The Seahawks tend to be a strong and distant team with Carroll, always well prepared for the early East Coast beginnings. To that end, they get a couple of favorable places with the Dolphins in Miami and the Redskins in Washington.

Bottom line: The Seahawks will be in every game because of Wilson. They will still execute the ball effectively and work to play a complementary defense. They will play with a lot of energy and will fight with Carroll, which will take them to their usual closed games.

Are they able to transition from masters of possession to opponents of constant control as they did in Wilson's early years? It is unlikely, given that the division is difficult and they have some new defensive concerns. Expect another winning season, but an ending that's even more wild-card worthy in a loaded conference.

Registration prediction: 10-6