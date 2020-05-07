2020 Saints schedule: dates and times for the 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Saints are entering what could be their last run in another Super Bowl with Drew Brees as their quarterback, and they have the roster to pull it off. The question is whether his 2020 schedule is too difficult for New Orleans to win the major playoff seed type necessary for a deep push in the playoffs.

As for the divisional staples on the Saints' schedule, their recent struggles are part of the reason New Orleans has been king of the NFC South for the past three years. But rival Falcons, if healthy, could challenge the Saints in 2020. The Panthers are kind of a wild card with so much overhaul, but in theory, they could be a threat. And, of course, the Buccaneers added the only active NFL quarterback whose career accomplishments are more impressive than Brees'.

Outside of the division, the Saints' 2020 calendar features much more valuable evidence, though much of it takes place in the friendly New Orleans confines of the Superdome. In short, if the Saints get the first seed in the NFC playoffs, which according to the new postseason format is the only seed that wins a first-round goodbye, they will have won it.

Here's a full breakdown of the 2020 New Orleans Saints schedule, including the dates and start times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

NFL OFF 2020 SEASON:

Eraser grades | Power rankings | The best free agents available

2020 New Orleans Saints schedule

House : Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers Far: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles

(The 2020 Saints schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full NFL schedule.)

Week Date Adversary Start time television one – – – – 2 – – – – 3 – – – – 4 4 – – – – 5 5 – – – – 6 6 – – – – 7 7 – – – – 8 – – – – 9 9 – – – – 10 – – – – eleven – – – – 12 – – – – 13 – – – – 14 – – – – fifteen – – – – sixteen – – – – 17 – – – –

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

%MINIFYHTML1a5ff57e4e6690d29bacf3a713ee1d2a12%

Santos time force

Based on last season's opponents 'win percentage, the Saints' 2020 schedule is relatively easy. New Orleans' opponents in 2020 were 125-130-1 with a collective winning percentage of .490 last season, putting the Saints at No. 24 in terms of calendar standings.

Even though New Orleans won its division last year and draws a first-place schedule for 2020, it has the easiest schedule of the four NFC South teams.

Once again, however, this calendar strength ranking does not account for league-wide offseason changes made in free agency and the NFL 2020 Draft. Some of the Saints' opponents, such as the Buccaneers, Chargers, Broncos and Eagles, for example, have a great chance of improving their records in 2020.

MORE: Schedule Strength for the 32 Teams in 2020

Harder tests: In terms of road games, regardless of opponents' records, competitions in Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia should never be taken lightly. The crowd at the new Las Vegas stadium is not expected to be a problem for visiting teams, but the Raiders will be fired to host the Saints.

Longer breaksYes, games against the Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers and 49ers are among the toughest tests for the Saints in 2020. But New Orleans draws all of those opponents back home, which is a huge relief. Of those teams, the Chargers are the only ones that didn't make the playoffs last year. On the other hand, of the Saints' eight opponents in 2020, only one (Eagles) made it to the postseason a year ago.

Bottom line: As long as New Orleans can win most of those tough home matches, they will have a good chance of making it to the top of the playoffs. However, Brees will be tested in possible shootouts against Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford, among others.

Registration prediction: 10-6