2020 Raiders Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders officially have a 2020 NFL schedule for their inaugural season away from Oakland and Los Angeles. How will your change of scenery and renewed optimism coincide with your latest slate?

The Raiders stayed in the playoffs until week 17 of last season with a 7-9 record. That was a three-game improvement from coach Jon Gruden's first year with the organization in 2018. If they can do it again, the Raiders would go 10-6 and post their first winning season since going 12-4 as wild-card players. the AFC – team card in 2016.

In Oakland, after winning the AFC in 2002 with Gruden, the 2016 season marked the only moment since the Raiders finished with a winning record. The Raiders face their next schedule with the blank slate that is a new identity and a new home stadium.

Can the Raiders continue their upward trajectory to truly compete again for the AFC playoffs in 2020?

Here's a full breakdown of the Raiders' 2020 calendar, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

Raiders schedule 2020

House : Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Far: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets

The Raiders get Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Drew Brees' Saints to travel to Las Vegas from their NFC South Division draw. Philip Rivers will also not be forgotten in his Chargers move as he will come with the Colts.

Seeing Patrick Mahomes and the arch-rival bosses twice will be fun, as always, especially with a new stadium involved. The Raiders have developed a recent habit of watching the Browns and Jets, and end up driving other teammates out of third place in games that could have sneaky wildcard implications.

Gruden will need his team to do high-level work both in a new home and abroad, and more offensive and defensive reinforcements can go a long way with that.

Schedule force raiders

Based on the 2019 combined winning percentage of their 2020 opponents (127-129, .496), the Raiders have the 12th easiest schedule or the 21st most difficult. That's a big change from last year, when the Raiders' opponents were 137-117-2, the league's best in 2018.

The bad news for Las Vegas is the fact that last year's calendar became easier than it was on paper, and this year's group of games is considerably more difficult than it sounds. In reality, the Broncos and Raiders have it much harder than records indicate, the reverse of last season. Bosses and Chargers, meanwhile, have it easier.

Harder tests: The Raiders, in their adaptation to a more neutral home, will have no advantage with the Chiefs and Bills coming to Las Vegas. Derek Carr also needs to win duels at home against Brady, Brees and Rivers.

The visitor list includes trips to the Eastern time zone for five games outside the division, and the weather plays a factor in the Patriots, Jets and Browns. Within the division, having the Chiefs and Broncos improved twice each hurts the Raiders' playoff chances.

Longer breaks: The Raiders could benefit from the Chargers being in transition to at least try to make third place on the floor. They are also capable of separating from the Broncos.

Outside of the division, the Dolphins are by far their most defeated visiting enemies. The Falcons, Panthers, Browns, and Jets present some good opportunities along the way, and the Patriots might not be as daunting without Brady as they usually are.

There are multiple possibilities for innovative games. The Raiders need to take advantage of some for any significant improvement in 2020.

Bottom line: The Raiders are a team adjusting to a new city coming out of a low season with unusual circumstances, some of which may extend to the regular season. That makes them one of the most unpredictable teams in 2020. Their previous record of 7-9 adds to the difficulty of their last showing.

That said, they are going in the right direction with their review of the list under Gruden and GM Mike Mayock. In the past two years, they have added 16 key starters. The talent is there to add perhaps another victory, but the consistent obstacles on the schedule probably won't allow for more than that.

Registration prediction: 8-8