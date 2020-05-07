2020 Patriots Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

For the first time in a long time, the Patriots are a big mystery for the upcoming NFL season. And for the first time in two decades, New England is forced to face a schedule without Tom Brady as the starting quarterback.

The Patriots' 2020 calendar is challenging for a team in transition. Coach Bill Belichick is presented with his toughest coaching job yet with a team that has won 11 consecutive AFC East titles with relative ease.

The Patriots have also produced 18 consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. That more impressive streak is very much in jeopardy when the team enters the big unknown with Jarrett Stidham replacing Brady in QB and with a defense that needed some rebuilding.

How much worse will the Patriots be without Brady, and can they still win enough games to sneak back into the playoffs?

Here's a full breakdown of the Patriots' 2020 schedule, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

2020 New England Patriots Calendar

House : Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers Far: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

(The Patriots' schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full NFL 2020 schedule.)

This schedule reminds everyone of what could have been with Brady. He'll miss a home game against Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers and a battle with Chiefs Patrick Mahomes en route. Defensively, the Patriots will need to uncover the dual threats of Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray after battling with the top two last season.

Because they are New England and Belichick, this team still has some primetime appeal, mainly to see what Stidham can do with a variety of pretty offensive pieces. For the first time in a long time, it's weird to know that another team, the Bills, are the team to beat in the Patriots division, and nothing against the Jets or Dolphins either.

Patriots schedule strength and prediction

By combining the 2019 Patriots 2020 opponent records, it adds up to a 137-118-1 mark. That .537 winning percentage is strong enough to give the Patriots the toughest paper schedule in the NFL.

Based on how good those opponents can be this season, he's a bit lighter with a few other half-pack teams in the mix, but he's still one of the AFC's most daunting blackboards.

The Patriots will not be a better full team in 2020. They must accept that what would once have been easy elections is now considerably more difficult.

Harder tests: The Patriots, beyond the Bills at home, have two toughest games at Gillette Stadium against the Ravens and the 49ers, the best seeded in the AFC and NFC, respectively, last season. The Bills will also be tough on the road, and now more than usual, so will the Jets and Dolphins.

The Patriots' visiting hours require that they travel to Los Angeles twice. They have it harder and longer in need of going to Seattle. Then there are the Texans and the bosses, who fall into the crow category of brutal enemies first by a team that doesn't return to that level.

Longer breaks: Start with the easiest, the local series with the Dolphins. The Jets' double could be second, as we don't know what to expect in Adam Gase's Year 2.

Although it is tiring to cross country to Los Angeles twice, the Rams have also been gutted, and the Chargers have been going from their starting QB for a long time. At home, help the Broncos and Raiders on the other ends of long road trips.

Bottom line: The Patriots will lean heavily on their running and defense game to win games in 2020. While that's not much different from the formula they needed to adopt with Brady last season, it was still a big part of their success given their efficiency. with limited support.

Reaching 10 wins hasn't been a problem for the Pats in a long time. Reaching just nine now feels like a routine unless Stidham offers a monstrous breakup that no one saw coming. Stephon Gilmore and the defense will keep them competitive, and Belichick will help them win some games that they shouldn't.

Registration prediction: 8-8