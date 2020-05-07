2020 Packers schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Packers come from a 13-3 season in which freshman coach Matt LaFleur guided the franchise back to the NFC championship game.

Of course, a 37-20 loss to San Francisco in that title game provided proof of reality, and the Packers were at the center of the 2020 NFL Draft drama when they traded in to get the state's quarterback. Utah Jordan Love in the first round.

How much pressure does that put on two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers for the 2020 season? The Green Bay schedule is tougher this time around with the AFC South and NFC South, and that inconsistency along the way will be tested again.

Here's a full breakdown of the Packers' 2020 calendar, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

2020 Packers Calendar

House: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Carolina, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Tennessee

(The Packers' full schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full NFL 2020 schedule.)

Green Bay plays a first-place schedule, and that means taking on the NFC division champions Philadelphia, New Orleans and San Francisco, teams that combined for a record 35-13 last season. Those will be the biggest obstacles on the calendar.

The Packers are only 10-15 on the road (including the postseason) the past three seasons. Two of those losses were to the 49ers last season, and those are the big time games that Green Bay has yet to win on the road since Rodgers led the last Super Bowl race in 2010.

Packers Schedule Force and Prediction

Green Bay's opponents had a record of 128-126-2 in 2019, good for a .504 winning percentage and the fourteenth toughest schedule in the NFL by record.

The Packers face just four teams that won six games or less last season, and two of them are up against the Lions. Detroit lost two games by four combined points to Green Bay in 2019. Carolina and Jacksonville visit Lambeau Field and are among the easiest games on the calendar.

Harder tests: Highway hours are ridiculous outside the division. New Orleans and San Francisco are the most important tests. The Packers haven't won in the Superdome since 1995, and Green Bay is 1-4 in San Francisco with Rodgers as quarterback.

Thats not all. Tampa Bay has Tom Brady now, and Houston and Indianapolis have Deshaun Watson and Philip Rivers as quarterback. Those are the obstacles outside of the normal NFC North routine.

Great breaks: Philadelphia beat the Packers at Lambeau in a Thursday night game last season, and that was Green Bay's only loss at home. The Packers avoid Atlanta along the way, which has been a disaster on recent trips. Jacksonville and Tennessee also get easier at Lambeau.

The Packers are 17-7-1 at home the past three seasons. The only teams that have improved on the same stretch are New England (23-5), Minnesota (19-6), New Orleans (21-7) and Kansas City (21-8).

Bottom line: The Packers are still good enough to win 10 games and take the NFC North Division, but that starts with those division games. Green Bay was 6-0 last season under LaFleur, and that's a rare thing. Minnesota has improved, and that will be the great competition once again.

The Rodgers-Love drama will not overshadow what the Packers should know in August. As long as Lambeau remains a clear home field advantage and some are stolen along the way, Green Bay will return to the playoffs.

Record prediction: 10-6