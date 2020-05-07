2020 NFL Schedule Leaks: Rumor Tracking, Latest News Before Official Announcement

Thursday May 7 is a glimpse into the future.

No need to call Doc Brown or set up time machines, it's just the launch of the NFL 2020 calendar at 8 p.m. ET. But reports of scheduled clashes will come much earlier, as is customary on this day every year.

PUBLICATION OF THE NFL 2020 PROGRAM:

One thing we know for sure: The NFL has already rejected the idea of ​​playing international games because of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that limits travel and complicates matters for professional sports leagues around the world. But there are still plenty of intriguing matchups and stories that will be on this year's roster of games, in case the NFL season begins accordingly.

Below are schedule leaks and rumors leading up to the official release of the schedule at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL schedule leaks 2020

The NFL will officially launch the schedule during a three-hour program on ESPN at 8 p.m. Before then, however, NFL informants will likely drop nuggets of reported and rumored clashes, which you can find below.

Week 1

–

Week 2

–

Week 3

–

Week 4

–

Week 5

–

Week 6

–

Week 7

–

Week 8

–

Week 9

–

Week 10

–

Week 11

–

Week 12

–

Week 13

–

Week 14

–

Week 15

–

Week 16

–

Week 17

–