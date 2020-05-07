2020 Jets Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The 2020 NFL season offers Gang Green the opportunity to part ways with the "Same Old Jets."

The Jets have a promising call on Sam Darnold, and during Darnold's first two seasons, the team has seen glimpses of a franchise quarterback at the helm, putting the days of Josh McCown, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith firmly in view. rear. mirror. To that end, those who have seen Darnold understand that he is the least of concern to the Jets in the 2020 season.

While the Jets have a promise behind the center, Darnold will not be enough to help them get through a tough schedule this year. As it stands, the Jets face a tough group of opponents, ranging from an ever-improving East AFC to a few tough westbound trips to face tough competition from the NFC West.

Make no mistake, the Jets have a very difficult schedule this year. But "on paper,quot; hardly matters once the games start playing in September.

Here's a full breakdown of the New York Jets' 2020 calendar, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

2020 New York Jets schedule

House : Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

Far: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

(The 2020 Jets schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full NFL schedule.)

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

Jets schedule force and prediction

After a 7-9 season, the Jets are second in the NFL timeline rankings (behind the Patriots), and it's easy to see why. Unlike in previous years, the balance in the AFC East is shifting, making it a much more difficult path across the Atlantic.

The Bills and Dolphins are coming out of seasons where they both seemed ready to take the next step, and potentially the crown, away from Bill Belichick and the Patriots. The Bills made the playoffs while the Dolphins hit well above their weight, rebounding from demolition earlier in the season at the hands of the Patriots, Ravens, and Cowboys to show some fight and courage, even in a 5- season. eleven.

Speaking of the Pats, with Tom Brady bringing his talents to Tampa, they are the wild card in the division. Can Belichick do his voodoo magic with supposed starter Jarrett Stidham, or is the New England dynasty dead in the water?

In addition to the division, the Jets have tough encounters against the NFC West this year and the AFC West led by the defending champions of Kansas City. Based on travel alone, they face a series of away games (Kansas City, Seattle, and the Rams between them), proving to be a tougher road schedule than most in the league.

Harder tests: The Jets will have two trips to Los Angeles and one to Seattle this season. East coast teams heading west are always a challenge, just ask Geno Smith, so imagine the Jets traveling west to fight the three squadrons.

Longer breaks: Uh, Tom Brady is no longer a patriot? It seems like a great break.

Bottom line: This is a watershed year for Adam Gase as the Jets' head coach, and the schedule is going to influence his fate quite a bit.

If Sam Darnold shows continuous improvement in the middle, behind a renewed offensive line, then Gase is safe. But the Jets' schedule is, as discussed, difficult on paper. The team ended 2019 in a 6-2 run, and even against lesser competition they count the same in the left column. There are a few games that can be won on the board, but don't expect a 6-2 stretch at any point during the 2020 season.

Registration prediction: 7-9