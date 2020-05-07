2020 Giants schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

With a new coaching staff led by Joe Judge and a handful of roster changes, the Giants are among the most exciting teams in the NFL in 2020. Naturally, the Giants' 2020 schedule is so unpredictable given the boom nature or fall of some of his opponents

New York has not picked up an NFC East title since 2011, when the team won Super Bowl 46. The Giants' 2020 schedule is such that they won't be forecast to win the division this year, either, but if Judge can get some of the new pieces to click, don't be surprised if New York emerges as a playoff contender this season.

The Giants' divisional opponents will give them the same tough challenges they always do, but New York's 2020 schedule also features games against three playoff teams outside the division, plus a handful of non-playoff teams expected. that they improve in 2020.

Here's a full breakdown of the 2020 New York Giants schedule, including the dates and start times of the 16 games and our early prediction.

2020 New York Giants Calendar

House : Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(The Giants' 2020 schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full NFL schedule.)

Week Date Adversary Start time television one – – – – 2 – – – – 3 – – – – 4 4 – – – – 5 5 – – – – 6 6 – – – – 7 7 – – – – 8 – – – – 9 9 – – – – 10 – – – – eleven – – – – 12 – – – – 13 – – – – 14 – – – – fifteen – – – – sixteen – – – – 17 – – – –

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

Giants schedule strength and prediction

According to opponents' records from last season, the Giants have a relatively easy schedule. His 2020 opponents combined to go 123-132-1 (.486) last season, putting New York at No. 26 on the NFL schedule standings.

Of course, that doesn't take into account the league-wide offseason changes made in free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft. Several of the Giants' opponents are expected to improve their 2019 records. For the Buccaneers, Bengals, Steelers and Browns, to name a few, a simple improvement in the quarterback game could be the trick.

MORE: Schedule Strength for the 32 Teams in 2020

Harder tests: A road game in Seattle will always be among the toughest tests for a team, so the Giants are unlucky enough to tie that game as part of the NFC East vs. NFC West matchup in 2020. Similarly, New York has to go to Baltimore to face the reign. NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The long road trip to Los Angeles will also be difficult.

Longer breaks: On the flip side of those Seahawks-Ravens matchups, at least the Giants draw the 49ers and Steelers at home. They will also host Tom Brady's Buccaneers and potentially dangerous offenses from the Cardinals and Browns.

Bottom line: Because the Giants are an update team, it is difficult to predict their 2020 result against several other update teams. But, on paper at least, Judge has a list strong enough to make noise. New York may need a little help in a field full of NFC.

Registration prediction: 7-9