2020 Eagles Calendar: Dates and times for the 16 games, calendar strength, final record prediction

Because the NFC East was intoxicated last season, the Eagles somehow enter 2020 as the division's defending champions. That means the Eagles' 2020 schedule is in first place, though based on the strength of the NFL's 2020 standings, the four NFC East teams rank near the end of the league in terms of difficulty.

Philidelphia in 2020 will have a great opportunity to improve its 9-7 record from last season. Of course, the same can be said for the Cowboys, Giants, and Redskins. As always, the teams' schedules in the NFC East are filled with tough divisional engagements after tough divisional engagements.

Outside of the division, the Eagles 2020 schedule presents some tricky games against the top-ranked teams from a season ago, including another trip to Green Bay. The good news for fans in Philly is the list of intriguing, non-divisional quarterbacks who will visit The Linc in 2020: Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff.

Here's a full breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles 2020 calendar, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

NFL OFF 2020 SEASON:

Eraser grades | Power rankings | The best free agents available

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 schedule

House : Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks Far: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

(The Eagles' 2020 schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full NFL schedule.)

Week Date Adversary Start time television one – – – – 2 – – – – 3 – – – – 4 4 – – – – 5 5 – – – – 6 6 – – – – 7 7 – – – – 8 – – – – 9 9 – – – – 10 – – – – eleven – – – – 12 – – – – 13 – – – – 14 – – – – fifteen – – – – sixteen – – – – 17 – – – –

House : Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks Far: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

MORE: Schedule Strength for the 32 Teams in 2020

%MINIFYHTML9e57c542b805e1e2bc5bc9d4aa08ab7612%

Eagles Schedule Force

According to opponents' records from last season, the Eagles (and the rest of the NFC East) have a relatively light schedule. Philadelphia 2020's opponents were a collective 124-131-1 (.486) last season, ranking the Eagles No. 25 in terms of schedule strength.

Of course, that doesn't take into account the league-wide changes in free agency and the NFL 2020 Draft. Several of the Eagles' opponents in 2020, looking at you, Cardinals, Browns, Bengals, Steelers, Giants and Redskins will have a great chance to improve their 2019 records.

Harder tests: The Eagles' road games against the Packers, Steelers, and 49ers appear to be particularly difficult, especially with the long road trip to San Francisco. Philadelphia has to play against five teams that made the playoffs last year, not including the Steelers, Rams and Cowboys who just missed the postseason.

Longer breaks: The Ravens, Saints, Seahawks, and Rams present the Eagles with some of their toughest testing, but at least Philly draws those opponents home. Depending on how fast Burrow develops as a rookie, the Bengals could also end up being difficult. In theory, the road games in Arizona and Cleveland will be winners for Philadelphia.

Bottom line: Of the nine NFC teams on the Eagles' schedule, one could argue that five of them enter the 2020 season with a better chance of winning the seed of the best NFC playoffs. If the Eagles do indeed reach No. 1 in the conference and get what is now the only postseason rest spot, they will have earned it.

Registration prediction: 8-8