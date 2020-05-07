2020 Dolphins schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The strength of the Dolphins' 2020 schedule is not irrelevant, but for a team that has achieved double-digit wins only once in the past decade and is rebuilding with so many young players, Miami needs to focus on itself more than its 2020 opponents.

As for the Dolphins' 2020 schedule, however, the rough road begins in the division, where the Bills, Jets, and even the Patriots without Tom Brady have better prospects than Miami. The Dolphins will likely steal some wins against division rivals, but their roster outside of the AFC East will hinder the playoffs' push.

Simply based on last season's records, the Dolphins' most winning game on the 2020 calendar is a home matchup with the Bengals. If both Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are healthy and they start that game, it will go from one of the most boring games on both teams' schedules to one of the most intriguing quarterback matchups of the 2020 season.

Here's a full breakdown of the Miami Dolphins' 2020 calendar, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

2020 Miami Dolphins schedule

House : Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks Far: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

(The Dolphins' 2020 schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full NFL schedule.)

Dolphin timing and prediction strength

As is the case with all four AFC East teams, according to records from last season's opponents, the Dolphins' 2020 schedule is among the toughest in the NFL. Miami's opponents in 2020 were 135-120-1 (.529) combined last season, putting the Dolphins in third place in the NFL programming standings behind rivals Patriots and Jets.

Of course, that doesn't take into account the league-wide changes to free agency and the Draft 2020 NFL. And with Brady now out of New England, it's reasonable to expect the Patriots to be one of the teams on the Dolphins' calendar that steps back this season.

Harder tests: Miami is used to long road trips for away games, but the adventures to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Denver and Arizona will be particularly challenging this season with the Dolphins' division against the AFC and NFC Wests. While the Dolphins are lucky to lure the Chiefs, Seahawks, Chargers, and Rams at home, those are potentially brutal matchups.

Longer breaks: From the aforementioned long road trips outside the division, the only game against the 49ers pits the Dolphins against a playoff team last season.

Bottom line: Because the Dolphins will be so reliant on Tagovailoa's rate of development, his prospect for 2020 is one of the most unpredictable in the NFL. But if all the young talent in Miami clicks, the schedule is such that the team can make some noise, but it's not in the playoffs yet.

Registration prediction: 6-10