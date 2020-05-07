2020 Buccaneers schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Buccaneers have more expectation than any other team so far in the NFL offseason. Will they get the wins to back it up on their 2020 calendar?

Tampa Bay has brought the Patriots' Super Bowl winning combination of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski together away from New England. They finished 7-9 last season for third place in the NFC South in Bruce Arians' first year, but were on the cusp of the NFC wild card contest. There is an expectation that they can be much better and more efficient with Brady.

The Bucs improved two games from their 5-11 mark in 2018 due to their improved defense. They were No. 1 against the career in the first year of Todd Bowles' scheme thanks in large part to the addition of Ndamukong Suh. They also added Shaqull Barrett, who led the league with 19.5 sacks, to increase his passing speed against a secondary that is still improving.

The Saints have won the NFC South for three consecutive seasons and remain formidable enemies. But all the momentum is with the Bucs to end that career with Brady and fight for much bigger things in the playoffs.

Here's a full breakdown of the Buccaneers 2020 calendar, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

2020 Buccaneers schedule

House : Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings

: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings Far: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

The Buccaneers schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full 2020 NFL schedule.

As the Buccaneers return to their most successful uniform appearance that culminated in a Super Bowl after the 2002 season, they also reconnect with their previous NFC Central days with the NFC North on the calendar. Beyond his six games in the NFC South, his other outside division is the AFC West.

Brady will face Drew Brees and the Saints twice. He will also double in Super Bowl rematches with Matt Ryan and the Falcons. As a bonus, he gets another chance to take on Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes of the Packers, both at home.

Because of Brady, everything in the Bucs' tent is much taller and brighter than it normally would be. Tampa Bay has quickly become a major prime time draw for the NFL after being buried in non-national selection windows. There is plenty of unmissable pass action to cycle through the calendar.

Buccaneers schedule strength and prediction

Based on their opponents' combined 2019 records and win percentage (128-127-1, .502), the Bucs are tied with the Colts for No. 16 harder or easier. Projecting how much better or how much worse will his 2020 opponents be, he's a little more favorable.

The Panthers, Chargers and Rams make four games easier than expected. The Bucs are better equipped with Brady to beat teams like the Broncos, the Bears, and the Vikings.

Harder tests: The Bucs already have it brutal with the Saints twice. But the Packers and Vikings, two strongest NFC playoff teams, also come to Tampa. Outside of the conference, the Chiefs also present a big challenge at home.

With last year's model without Brady, those games would have been not only daunting, but impossible to win. Now with Brady backed by a loaded passing game and defense, the Bucs have a shot at winning to win every game on their board.

Longer breaks: Buccaneers have many of these. In order, Lions, Giants, Chargers and Bears are good opportunities to dominate in inter-vision play. The Broncos and Raiders were more difficult due to their improvements, but Brady's arrival balanced him out. The Bucs should also have an advantage over the Rams at home.

Within the division, it's almost mandatory to sweep both the Falcons and the Panthers for a real shot at dethroning the Saints.

Bottom line: The Buccaneers have become a much more dangerous team for every opponent on their schedule. Brady and Gronkowski wouldn't be in Tampa Bay if it wasn't the best place to keep their New England division winning story.

After bringing in Brady to replace Jameis Winston as passer for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and adding Gronk to a tight end loot that includes O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, the Bucs improved their weaknesses in running back, right tackle, catcher n. # 3 and safety in the draft. Now it is difficult to find real holes for Arians, Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

The hype is real. The results can be spectacular. The Bucs must be considered powerful co-division favorites with the Saints, which also makes them threats to win the entire NFC.

Registration prediction: 13-3