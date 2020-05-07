2020 Browns Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Cleveland Browns were a major disappointment in 2019. Baker Mayfield struggled in his second season, Myles Garrett was suspended, and Odell Beckham Jr. caught just four touchdowns. Freddie Kitchens was fired after a 6-10 record.

It's a new day in 2020. Kevin Stefanski is the head coach, the Browns made smart free-agency moves, and the schedule is less daunting than last season.

Here's a full breakdown of the Cleveland Browns' 2020 schedule, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

2020 Cleveland Browns schedule

House: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Houston, Washington, Philadelphia

The full schedule for the Cleveland Browns will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the entire 2020 NFL schedule.

Cleveland's schedule could feature fewer primetime games this season after last season last year. It's okay.

The good news is that the schedule features just four teams that finished above .500 last season in Baltimore, Houston, Philadelphia and Tennessee. The Browns have a 6-5-1 record in the AFC North last season. That bodes well for a possible recovery season.

Brown hourly force

Cleveland's opponents had a .461 winning percentage last season, and that means the Browns have the fourth-easiest schedule on record.

NFC East opponents had a combined record of 24-38 last season, and that's friendlier than NFC West Cleveland's slate 0-4 against in 2019.

Harder tests: Cleveland's 2019 season started with a groan in a 43-13 loss to the Titans, and that's one of the toughest games outside of the division.

Dallas will mark a kind of homecoming for Mayfield, who played his high school ball at Lake Travis in Austin, Texas. The Browns are 1-5 at Dallas in the Super Bowl era, and that will be a tough game as usual.

Cleveland beat Baltimore 40-25 on the road last season, and the Ravens will certainly want revenge for that. Indianapolis and Houston are solid teams that can break into Cleveland and steal wins.

Great breaks: All five non-divisional opponents on the Browns' schedule had a combined 19-19 record at home last season. The Raiders had a 4-3 record at home in 2020, and that will be an interesting road trip to the new location in Las Vegas.

The Browns have yet to take advantage of that. Cleveland is 4-12 in the past two seasons. The only teams that have been worse are Miami (3-13), Oakland (3-13) and Cincinnati (2-13).

Speaking of Cincinnati, the state rivalry matchups with the Bengals will get more flavor with the addition of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Bottom line: It will all come down to what this team learned from last year's failure to deliver on the hype. Stefanski brings a new mindset, and Cleveland should be able to compete for the postseason against this schedule.

For that to happen, Mayfield will have to prove that he is more offensive in big games. He is 4-11 as a starter against teams with a winning record in the past two seasons, and that will change if they want to compete for an AFC North championship.

If the Browns finish .500 or better against the AFC South and NFC East, then they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Record prediction: 9-7