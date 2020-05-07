2020 Broncos Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Denver Broncos have been a team that has improved slightly for three years. That's why there is some optimism that they can make significant progress with their 2020 NFL schedule.

Last season, the Broncos improved one game to 7-9, after finishing 6-10 in 2018 and 5-11 in 2017. That steady increase in victory has also seen Denver go from fourth to third to second in the AFC. West behind the Chiefs

There is some momentum from 2019, as the Broncos closed 4-1 after a 3-8 start. They also have a definitive answer as a quarterback with second-round sophomore Drew Lock.

How will Vic Fango, in his second year as head coach, make his team even better in 2020?

Here's a full breakdown of the Denver Broncos' 2020 schedule, including start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

2020 Denver Broncos schedule

House : Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans Far: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

The full Denver Broncos schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the entire 2020 NFL schedule.

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

The Broncos face a high baseline of toughness on their six-game AFC West slate. The Chiefs remain the class in the entire NFL as reigning Super Bowl champions, while the Raiders tied the Broncos by finishing 7-9. The last-place Chargers also have a chance to bounce back closer to their 12-4 form.

Outside of the division, Denver draws two other divisions undergoing potential power transitions in the AFC East and NFC South. His second-place schedule is not average, with the AFC Titans runners-up and the AFC's elite defense steelers.

Broncos schedule strength and prediction

Looking at the combined record of the Broncos' opponents in 2019 (131-125, .512), they have the toughest No. 12 schedule in the NFL. By counting the Chiefs twice, the Broncos have 6 of their 16 games (23 percent) against the returning playoff teams. They face all AFC playoff teams starting in 2019 except the Texans and Ravens.

Unfortunately, some of the weakest teams on the Broncos' calendar are more dangerous and the best teams are still strong. The Broncos actually have one of the toughest blackboards, in the top five based on projected win totals.

Harder tests: The Broncos charged offensively around Lock to better compete with the Chiefs, but it doesn't get any harder than that home series, given the way Patrick Mahomes owns them. The Raiders have also improved and the Chargers may be more daunting on defense.

The Broncos also have four brutal breakout games at home, in the Bills, Titans, Saints, and Buccaneers. The obstacle that stands out are the Steelers with the Patriots in second place, both for the defense.

Longer breaks: The Broncos don't have too many breaks outside of the division. They must beat the Dolphins and Jets in the AFC game to have a wild card shot. They are also able to go 3-1 or 4-0 combined against the Raiders and Chargers in what would be four close games.

The two non-conference games to balance New Orleans and Tampa Bay are Atlanta and Carolina. Unfortunately, those Falcons and Panthers games are at the end of long road trips.

Bottom line: The Broncos went nuts trying to help Lock with more help for running back (Melvin Gordon), wide receiver (Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler), tight end. and offensive line.

But Fangio's defense is getting a little long around game changers like Von Miller and Justin Simmons. There is a promise that the Broncos can turn the corner, but the schedule may delay their playoff dispute until 2021.

Registration prediction: 8-8