2020 Boss Calendar: Dates and times for all 16 games, calendar strength, final record prediction

The Chiefs just won Super Bowl 54, but the big question is already here: Can Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid lead Kansas City to an encore in Super Bowl 55? For the Chiefs to put themselves in the best position to repeat, it all depends on how well they can navigate their 2020 calendar.

The Chiefs were 12-4 last season, marking the third time in the past four seasons that they ended that record as consistent AFC West champions. Kansas City also has a five-year playoff streak in 2020.

Once again, the Chiefs will face the three teams returning in first place in the AFC in the Ravens, Texans and Patriots. This year, his interdivisional rotation also includes the rest of the AFC East and the entire NFC South in addition to his six games against the enemies of the AFC West.

Overall, what does the Chiefs' schedule look like for this season?

Here's a full breakdown of the Chiefs' 2020 schedule, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

2020 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

House : Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets

: Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets Far: Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Chiefs' biggest surprise last year is that they were only 5-3 at Arrowhead Stadium and 7-1 on the road before winning two playoff games in Kansas City. That set them up to knock out the 49ers in Miami.

This year, the Chiefs' schedule at home loses some light with Tom Brady who is no longer with the Patriots. But they still get Brady on the road with the Buccaneers. Mahomes will also face Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson again, along with the addition of Drew Brees.

The Chiefs have become a primetime prime draw because of Mahomes. There's no marquee lack here for Kansas City, with the possibility of many exciting shootings along the way.

Schedule force and prediction bosses

The Chiefs are right in the middle with their calendar strength based on last year's opponents' combined winning percentage. Kansas City's 2020 oppoenets were 128-128, exactly .500 and tied for 18th toughest with the Panthers.

With some of those opponents weakened or rebuilt, the Bosses have it a lot easier than it looks on paper. The AFC West could be the most improved division they face, but the AFC East and NFC South could give them more postponements than expected.

Harder tests: The Chiefs should buckle up for the Bucs, but the Ravens and Bills on the road in harsh environments will also be tough, given that those two teams could also be their closest AFC title competition. The Saints will also be a tough NFC team to beat in New Orleans.

At home, the Patriots will continue to be a bit tricky, and the Texans will be confident after clinching a win at Kansas City last season (and almost achieving a much bigger one in the playoffs). The Broncos, Raiders, and Chargers have been remixed to be better equipped to go after the Chiefs, wherever they play.

Longer breaks: The Falcons, Panthers, and Jets provide three cross-division opponents that the Chiefs should be able to handle at home. There's only one such gimme down the road, in the Dolphins.

The Chargers might not be as worrisome without Philip Rivers, while the Broncos have their share of defensive problems against Mahomes. The Chiefs are positioned to be much stronger at Arrowhead with a good opportunity to go 8-0 at home.

Bottom line: The Chiefs have been among the AFC's elite for a while, and have now graduated to the top of the entire NFL. Mahomes did not lose anything of note around him, and completely healthy, he may have a season that is more similar to his 2018 MVP campaign than to his still outstanding short version of 2019.

The Chiefs' defensive improvements last year paid off, and there is now more familiarity with Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. There are some leftover weaknesses in pass coverage, but there's no indication of a real drop, let alone any kind of Super Bowl hangover.

Including the playoffs, Kansas City is riding a nine-game winning streak in the 2020 season. There is no reason to think that the Chiefs will not mostly stick around to win another division crown.

Registration prediction: 12-4