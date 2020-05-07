2020 bill calendar: dates and times for all 16 games, calendar strength, final record prediction

The Buffalo Bills will be looking for their first trip back to the playoffs in 21 seasons when they go to work on their 2020 NFL schedule. The Bills earned their second AFC wild card in two years by finishing 10-6 last season, marking their best record in 20 years. This year, with the Patriots losing Tom Brady, the Bills should also have their eyes on their first AFC East title in 25 years.

Coach Sean McDermott came in making defense the backbone in Buffalo. But after reviewing the offense in many positions last season, they still added wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Zack Moss. They should be more formidable with third-year QB Josh Allen this season.

The defense remains solid, despite having lost some depth. The big changes there involve the fast pass, where A.J. Epenesa, Quinton Jefferson and Mario Addison are the key newcomers. They also have a new starting linebacker at A.J. Klein and extra corner kick with Josh Norman

McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane have created a list capable of bigger things. Will the Bills hit them in 2020?

Here's a full breakdown of the Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

NFL OFF 2020 SEASON:

Eraser grades | Power rankings | The best free agents available

Buffalo Bills 2020 Calendar

House : Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks Far: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

The full Buffalo Bills schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the entire 2020 NFL schedule.

Week Date Adversary Start time television one – – – – 2 – – – – 3 – – – – 4 4 – – – – 5 5 – – – – 6 6 – – – – 7 7 – – – – 8 – – – – 9 9 – – – – 10 – – – – eleven – – – – 12 – – – – 13 – – – – 14 – – – – fifteen – – – – sixteen – – – – 17 – – – –

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

%MINIFYHTML808ec3a1bf2068245eebf9d5e956cfc515%

The Bills face an interesting post-Brady AFC East slate. They are way ahead of the Jets and Dolphins in their position to be the new division power, but that won't come true until they discover the Patriots without Brady with victory or victories to prove it.

When they don't face a powerful second-place schedule with the Steelers and Titans, the Bills also face the entire AFC West and NFC West. It's a good thing, so Buffalo improved their offense for that list as a top team for 2020.

MORE: Schedule Strength for the 32 Teams in 2020

Schedule Strength Invoice and Prediction

When you look at the Bills 'opponents' 2019 combined record (134-121-1), that winning percentage of .525 suggests they're tied with the Falcons and Lions for the fifth-toughest schedule in the league.

The Bills, when they count the Patriots twice, have 6 of 16 games against returning playoff teams. Their own division might be a bit weaker, but they also face many good teams from the two Wests. Projecting how many wins Buffalo's enemies can get in 2020, the schedule becomes a little "easier,quot; but still very difficult. The Bills, however, bring the same power in their toughest games, especially at home.

Harder tests: The Bills may have a good chance of dethroning the Patriots on paper, but that's a lot easier said than done thanks to Bill Belichick. Outside the division, the local calendar has great challenges for the Chiefs, Seahawks and Steelers, three very good road teams.

There is no question where to find difficulties along the way. The Bills play against NFC 49ers champions and AFC Titans runners-up. San Francisco, Las Vegas, Arizona and Denver collectively are all difficult trips to the Pacific / Mountain.

Longer breaks: The Bills, like the Patriots for many seasons, have it easier in their division than anywhere else. The Bills must sweep the Dolphins and Jets in true Patriots style, and spit on the latter to feel really good about a return to the playoffs.

Outside of the AFC East at home, attracting the two Los Angeles teams, the Rams and the Chargers, for cross country games is a good boost. However, the only real relief the Bills have is the Cardinals.

Bottom line: Bills Mafia may not have the same influence on the season, but there are reasons for fans to feel confident that the best recent days for their team are not shaky. If Allen takes the next step as a passer and a runner, there are few limitations to the offense. The defense has a stable floor and a spectacular roof. Strong training is also evident.

By weighing their enhanced talent mix against other teams, the Bills will remain a top 10 club. How high depends on Allen's work.

Registration prediction: 11-5