2020 Bengals schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals finished 2-14 in 2019, but there are new reasons for optimism within the franchise with the arrival of Joe Burrow.

The Bengals took the LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and Burrow's southeast Ohio roots will increase ticket sales in Cincinnati. The Bengals also spent a lot on free agency, and that should increase coach Zac Taylor's second season win total.

The Bengals have a last-place schedule that features the AFC South and NFC East. AFC North's challenges remain the same.

Here's a full breakdown of the 2020 Cincinnati Bengals schedule, including the start dates and times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 calendar

House: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Dallas, N.Y.Giants

The full Cincinnati Bengals schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the entire 2020 NFL schedule.

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

The Bengals have seven games against teams that won six games or less last season, and Burrow will face two other first-round quarterbacks if they start at Tua Tagovailoa of Miami and Justin Herbert of Los Angeles.

Bengals schedule strength and prediction

Cincinnati's opponents had a combined record of 122-134 last season, a winning percentage of .477. That gives the Bengals the sixth-easiest schedule per record, and the home schedule is favorable.

Of course, the Bengals have to take advantage of that. They are 10-14 at home the past three seasons, the sixth-worst NFL record in that stretch.

Harder tests: Cincinnati faces four teams with a record .500 or better on the road in 2020. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are the standard challenges for the AFC North, but trips to Houston and Philadelphia won't be easy for a first-time starter.

Dallas will be the key game on the local calendar, and that will be the return of quarterback Andy Dalton.

Great breaks: Of the five non-divisional games at home, Tennessee is the only team that had a winning record last season. Cincinnati also doesn't have to travel to the west coast to face the Chargers.

The Jaguars, Cowboys, Chargers and Giants combined for an 11-21 record on the road last season. It's a stretch of four games that the Bengals can take advantage of.

Bottom line: Hours are easier, but the challenges at AFC North remain the same. Cincinnati has decreased hierarchical order in the division due to a record of 5-13 in those games in the past three seasons.

Baltimore is still the team to beat, and Pittsburgh and Cleveland made improvements in the offseason. Burrow is the third quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in the division along with Lamar Jackson of Baltimore and Baker Mayfield of Cleveland. Will Burrow provide the same boost to your franchise as the other two?

Look for Cincinnati to enjoy an increase in total wins, but it's going to be hard to get out of the division basement.

Record prediction: 6-10