2020 Bears Schedule: Dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Bears fell to 8-8 in the second season of Matt Nagy, and the promotion to the NFC North begins with the quarterback's intrigue.

Chicago traded for Nick Foles this offseason, and will fight quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the starting position. The Bears still have an elite defense led by Khalil Mack, but they will face a challenging schedule that includes the AFC South and NFC South.

The calendar also features regular battles with rivals from NFC North. Will Nagy take Chicago to the top of the division?

Here's a full breakdown of the Bears' 2020 schedule, including the dates and start times for all 16 games and our early prediction.

House: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, N.Y.Giants, Houston, Indianapolis

(The Bears' full schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full 2020 NFL schedule.)

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

Chicago's local calendar includes non-divisional visits from two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at Drew Brees and Tom Brady, and Houston is the other team with 10 victories on the calendar. The Soldier Field Slate also features a visit from Philip Rivers and Indianapolis.

The Rams and Giants are the crossover opponents as a result of a third-place schedule.

MORE: Schedule Strength for the 32 Teams in 2020

Carries the strength of the schedule and prediction

Chicago's opponents had a 129-125-2 record last season, and that .508 winning percentage gives the Bears a number 13 ranked calendar strength.

The Bears are 11-6 at home and 10-7 on the road the past two seasons under Nagy. Restoring that home advantage – especially in the elements – will be the key for the Bears in their third year.

Harder tests: Green Bay and Minnesota combined 14-3 at home last season, but the Bears won in Minnesota in a 21-19 victory and had a chance to tie the Packers at Lambeau Field in a 21-13 loss. Those divisional games carry even more weight.

Outside of the division, road games in Tennessee and the cross-country trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams will not be easy.

Great breaks: The Saints and Buccaneers are tough, too, but at least those are at Soldier Field. The later those games are on the schedule, the better for the Bears.

Carolina, Atlanta and Jacksonville combined 8-15 at home last season. Those are games the Bears can win and keep up in the NFC North run with the Packers and Vikings.

Bottom line: Chicago has a 3-5 record against AFC teams under Nagy, so it's about avoiding those mistakes against unknown opponents. The defense will keep the Bears in most games. Chicago had just two losses by more than 10 points last season.

The quarterback's question will need to be answered, but an interim schedule gives the Bears a chance to get back into the mix. It's about those engagements with the Packers and the Vikings. Nagy is 3-1 against Minnesota, but is 1-3 against Green Bay.

Record prediction: 8-8