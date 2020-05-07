2020 49ers schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The 49ers enter the 2020 NFL season as the reigning NFC champions. With their new schedule in hand, they will work to become the first team to repeat at the conference in six years.

San Francisco was 13-3 last season, ending the streak of four losing seasons in (almost) the best way possible and finishing just before winning Super Bowl 54. That is a difficult mark to duplicate even for him. Most powerful team, but based on San Francisco's illustrious story, can be made.

The 49ers need to shake off any idea of ​​a Super Bowl hangover. Two recent NFC winners, the Eagles and the Falcons, were able to return to the playoffs. Two others, the Rams and Panthers, no.

So is there an elite encore reserved for the 49ers? Or will San Francisco give way to new power in the NFC?

Here's a full breakdown of the 2020 49ers schedule, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

49ers 2020 calendar

House : Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins Far: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets

The 49ers' battles in the first place make big rematches with the Packers at home and the Saints on the road. With the Bills and Eagles also reaching San Francisco and the 49ers going to Dallas and New England, there are a lot of late-night clashes and primetime observation windows.

The NFC West battles were epic for the 49ers last year, and there should be more excitement against the Seahawks, Rams and Cardinals in what has become an offensive-minded division. There is no lack of action with many unmissable games nationwide.

49ers schedule force

The loaded schedule would suggest that the 49ers have it tough, and they do. His 2020 opponents combined to go 134-120-2 last season. That winning .528 percentage makes it the fourth-toughest schedule, behind only three AFC East teams to play for the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.

Counting the Seahawks twice, seven of the 49ers' 16 games are against returning playoff teams. Although that's the case, a few more opponents weakened. In that sense, the San Francisco schedule is more intermediate for the group.

Harder tests: Start with the Seahawks twice. Kyle Shanahan's team knows that he will get the best of Pete Carroll's team in two games that tend to push themselves to the limit.

The most difficult road game by far is that of the Saints, who will seek revenge after losing the shooting last season. Then there is the game in Dallas against an offense built for a high-scoring duel.

San Francisco's toughest enemy outside of Seattle will be Buffalo, the new favorite in the AFC East. Philadelphia ranks second due to its recent Super Bowl pedigree.

Longer breaks: The Rams have lost a lot, so they should balance the Seahawks' games in the division. The 49ers drove the Packers twice at home last season, so they should be fine with that first-place schedule.

Things don't improve much for the 49ers at home than games against Dolphins and Redskins. On the way out of the division, the two trips to New York to face the Giants and the Jets don't come with the usual cross-country concerns. The Patriots will also not be so intimidating at home without Tom Brady to face his old backup.

Bottom line: The 49ers finished 13-3 last season because they had the No. 2 overall defense and the No. 4 overall offense. Garoppolo should be better with rookie Brandon Aiyuk replacing Emmanuel Sanders. The defense can bounce back with rookie Javon Kinlaw replacing DeForest Buckner. Trent Williams was a quick replacement for Joe Staley at left tackle, too.

That means there are still no real positional weaknesses for the reigning NFC champions. Their youth gives them a continuing advantage, and they still have their smart defensive leader, Richard Sherman, for one more season.

Registration prediction: 13-3