20% of employees will be fired, suspended or cut part time – Up News Info

The expected cuts in WME will happen on Monday. At the agency, 20% of its employees will be laid off, suspended or reduced part-time during this pandemic. This will include some agents, a lot of support staff and cutbacks will feel more deeply in music and non-agents in areas like shared services, and less in core areas like lighting and talent. The cause is the aftermath of the coronavirus that has shut down hungry productions, theaters and live events from parent company Endeavor, which is indebted to most of its revenue streams.

A spokesperson confirmed this to Up News Info: “WME is reducing its workforce by approximately 20% as a result of COVID-19's impact on our business. We appreciate the contributions of our former colleagues and out of respect for your privacy, we will not comment on the status of specific employees. While we are making these difficult decisions now to safeguard our business, we believe in the resilience of our team and our industry. "

The formalization of the layoffs comes after an ungodly whirlwind of speculative rumors that have swept through Hollywood, involving everything from agents leaving to become managers or to running stellar client companies, to other stellar agents who would likely not be fired. from being courted by rivals, to leaders Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell with a specific focus on running IMG and WME respectively (they already have oversight in these businesses). There are probably some snippets of validity to some of these rumors, but Up News Info has chosen to wait until these moves are formalized because we're actually talking about people's lives. I have not seen that this has sparked a level of buzz since I have memory, perhaps since Endeavor swallowed the much larger WMA, to create WME. Every day there has been a fire drill, checking this supposed exit or that one.

Today's movement brings clarity on Monday, but also a lot of pain to a proud group. There will be some solid agents here raised in the mailroom and trained at desks who were building their businesses and are reaching the prime of their careers making careers, only for that unpredictable pandemic to interrupt that upward journey.

Fired agents caught in the layoff networks certainly weren't helped by a scorched earth clash between major agencies and the WGA over affiliate production and packaging businesses that left representatives of television and film writers hanging after those writers were pressured by the Guild to fire agents a year ago. At the time, those agencies vowed to stand firm and not fire, but that was before COVID-19 hit Hollywood like a meteorite, dependent on the community experience, in March and halted revenue.

These layoffs were not a surprise. The overall company, which employs 7,500 and has holdings including talent agency WME, the UFC, sports and fashion management firm IMG, and Professional Bull Riders, has been setting the stage for this for some time. The moves included an initial layoff of 250 employees at the end of March, primarily due to the elimination of operational roles at Endeavor where employees were unable to perform their jobs from home. That included staff at hotels and restaurants owned by the parent company. On April 1, they announced that Endeavor President Mark Shapiro would take a 50% pay cut, this after Chiefs Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell informed staff just before they would run out of pay the rest of the year, in a note announcing the current cuts. Salary cuts were expected to be as high as 30% for those who earn more than $ 65,000 per year. This affected the top earners in Endeavor companies, but not in the UFC because it is not the sole property of Endeavor. UFC has been a bright spot; Beyond leader Dana White's vociferous efforts to get his fighters back in the ring, the UFC has a deal with ESPN that generates regular payouts.

All of this has been a particularly bitter pill for WME's longtime partners representing some of Hollywood's biggest stars, directors, and show creators. They had played the long game in the area of ​​wages and bonuses with the expectation that an IPO last September would allow them to withdraw their shares at a high premium.

The company made expensive acquisitions to create a conglomerate that would be attractive to Wall Street, creating the burden of current debt. When that IPO did not happen, the pullback was attributed to a weakening market and declining investor demand, making it clear that targets would not be met, those partners waited for an opportunity in April to withdraw on 20 % of its shares in a Valuation of $ 3.6 billion. In a difficult partner call on March 20, that event was postponed indefinitely. After the COVID-19 coup, paying tens of millions of dollars to partners would have been fiscally irresponsible. However, all of these agents saw S-1 disclosure documents released during the IPO showing Emanuel, Whitesell, each holding $ 162.5 million, and a few others cashed in capital fortunes before anyone emerged. of the current turmoil in the last eight months. , including the failed IPO. The star agents (there are between 150 and 180 partners with equity) who waited their turns and tempered their requests for increases and bonuses for several years were left with frustrated hopes and hurt feelings.

But everyone in every agency is suffering right now, and the mission is to survive long enough to see clients return to work, and for the arenas and live event stadiums to fill up again. The irony is that Endeavor's diversity would have cushioned it against a possible writers strike in May, which many believe would have been a real possibility. Revenue from live events would have helped even if production had run out. Who could have predicted the world and live revenue would shut down so suddenly. Endeavor's main sponsor Silver Lake Partners continues to prove its strength, along with agents who have prepared for the layoffs to come on Monday.

All agencies have implemented some form of these cuts and are likely to occur more in percentages and studies, so this is just the latest pain that will only get worse on the long road to recovery, altering the Hollywood landscape forever. . For Silver Lake, unless you want to divest yourself of assets in a liquidation sale, I see no move other than staying on track and overcoming losses, made easier by painful cuts like those to come. Monday.