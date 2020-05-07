2 children killed in multiple car accident on I-580 in Oakland; Westbound lanes closed – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A fatal multiple vehicle collision on Westbound I-580 in Oakland left two children dead and a woman and third child seriously injured Thursday morning, closing the lanes of the highway during hours, according to authorities.

According to the Oakland CHP, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an accident involving three vehicles on I-580 westbound, just east of Lakeshore Avenue. A white Honda Accord lost control and collided with the rear of a white Ford F-250 parked in the center division. The Ford F-250 was a rental vehicle used by Cal Trans. Both Cal Trans employees were out of the vehicle performing maintenance at the time of the collision.

The Honda was hit by a white Toyota Sienna minivan. Two children riding in the Honda Accord suffered fatal injuries in the accident. The third child in the Honda Accord suffered moderate injuries, while the Honda woman driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

Due to the ongoing investigation into the collision, there is currently only one open lane on I-580 going west, CHP said. Authorities don't know when the closed lanes will reopen Thursday.

Authorities do not currently believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. Anyone with information about this accident should contact the Oakland Area CHP Office at 510-457-2875