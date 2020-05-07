1990 Rapper Method Man now a bodybuilder – Video's lifting 435 pounds!

1990s hip hop icon Method Man is now embarking on a new career as a bodybuilder and weightlifter.

Method Man, or Meth, as it is often called, started working a few years ago. But recently, it has intensified a bit. And now you are lifting a lot of weight.

See the video above of the rapper who weighs 435 pounds. It is particularly impressive given that Meth weighs only around 210 pounds. So you are doing the deadlift twice your body weight.

Method Man, real name Clifford Smith Jr. is a rapper, record producer, and actor. He is known as a member of the East Coast hip hop collective of the Wu-Tang Clan. He is also half of the hip hop duo Method Man & Redman.

Meth won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, for "I & # 39; ll Be There for You / You & # 39; re All I Need to Get By,quot;, with American R,amp;B singer Mary J Blige.

Smith has appeared in such films as 187 (1997), Belly (1998), How High (2001), Garden State (2004), The Wackness (2008), Venom (2005), Red Tails (2012), Keanu (2016) and The Cobbler (2014).

On television, he and his frequent collaborator, East Coast rapper Redman, co-starred in the short-lived Fox comedy Method & Red. He has also had recurring roles in three HBO series, such as Tug Daniels in Oz, Melvin "Cheese,quot; Wagstaff in The Wire and Rodney in The Deuce. Method Man also appears in the TBS comedy The Last O.G ..