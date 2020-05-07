Home Entertainment 1990 Rapper Method Man now a bodybuilder – Video's lifting 435 pounds!

Bradley Lamb
1990s hip hop icon Method Man is now embarking on a new career as a bodybuilder and weightlifter.

Method Man, or Meth, as it is often called, started working a few years ago. But recently, it has intensified a bit. And now you are lifting a lot of weight.

See the video above of the rapper who weighs 435 pounds. It is particularly impressive given that Meth weighs only around 210 pounds. So you are doing the deadlift twice your body weight.

